Scout troop shifts to virtual meetings, training

Troop Guide Austin T. hosts a Zoom session this past week with first year scouts to teach them first aid skills.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RUTHSBURG — Charles Baggs, scoutmaster from Troop 464 in Ruthsburg, has had to shift gears leading the local Boy Scout troop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troop 464, chartered by Ruthsburg Community Center, has shifted all programs to virtual meetings and trainings. The group is using Skype, Zoom and teleconferences in order to conduct training sessions and meetings with the nearly 50 members in the unit. The pandemic has forced the adult leadership to engage with youth leadership on finding new ways to meet, train and work on advancements.

Troop Guide Austin T. hosted a Zoom session this past week with all of our first year scouts to teach them first aid skills, Baggs said. This past Sunday evening, the group hosted their Patrol Leaders Council meeting using Zoom. The meeting with the youth leadership of the troop set out to make plans for the next month.

”Although these times are difficult for us, our youth is the most important part of the community, and we will continue to seek ways to engage with them, mentor them, and let them know that they are important,” Baggs said.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business