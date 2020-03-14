Schools will provide meals for students during closure

EASTON — Local school systems will provide breakfast and lunch to students during the two-week school shutdown beginning Monday, March 16.
Drive-by or walk-up meal pickup will be at the side cafeteria entrance of Easton Middle School and at St. Michaels Middle High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Each child will be provided breakfast and lunch free of charge each day. Children must be between the ages of 2 and 18, but do not have to be eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Adults cannot accept meals on behalf of children.
CarePacks will be at Easton Middle on Fridays to provide weekend meals.
On Monday, March 16, breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Caroline High School and Federalsburg Elementary School. Students may take meals home or to an offsite location. Meals must be picked up directly by students.
Starting Tuesday, March 17, CCPS Food Services staff will deliver meals directly into the community. This will enable students to pick up breakfast and lunch near their homes. Transit vans will be put into service for this purpose, and specific locations and times will be announced on the CCPS website. Neighborhood meal deliveries will continue every weekday through the duration of school closings related to COVID-19.
All students age 18 and younger are eligible to participate in the meal distribution services.
In addition, the backpack program will continue throughout the school closures. The backpack program provides students in need with food for the weekend. Participating students received their backpacks at school as scheduled on Friday, March 13. A backpack also will be delivered to them at neighborhood delivery sites on all subsequent Fridays during the closure.
“One of the most frequent issues raised by the public has been concern for children who depend on school meals,” Caroline School Superintendent Patty Saelens said. “We share this concern and are accessing all resources necessary to ensure children are healthy and ready to learn when schools re-open.”
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will provide meals for students in need during the period that schools are closed Monday through Friday, March 16 to 27. Meals may be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the school building. There will be no entrance to schools.
A bagged lunch and breakfast is available at Queen Anne’s County High School and Sudlersville Middle School at no cost. The meals are available to any child who comes to these sites regardless of the school he or she attends.
At Grasonville Elementary School, a bagged breakfast and lunch will be available at no cost for students who are enrolled at the school. Federal guidelines require that students provide their name in order to receive the meals at GES.
