CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne's County Public Schools began providing two meals for students each day on Monday, March 16. On Wednesday, March 18, schools began to provide three meals per day at the same locations, according to Dr. Andrea Kane, superintendent of schools.
Each location will offer a bagged lunch, dinner, snack and breakfast for the following morning at no cost. The meals may be picked up in front of each school building. There will be no entrance to schools. Students must be present to receive the meals.
At Queen Anne’s County High School and Sudlersville Middle School, free meals are available to any child who comes to the site regardless of the school he or she attends.
At Grasonville Elementary School, meals will be available at no cost for students who are currently enrolled at the school. Federal guidelines require that students provide their name in order to receive the meals at GES.
In addition, members of the Queen Anne’s County Backpack Committee continue to collaborate with the school system to ensure no child goes hungry during the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. Backpacks will be distributed on Friday of each week at the same locations for grab and go meals. The backpacks contain food for students to consume over the weekend.