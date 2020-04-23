Schools: Board approves renovation bid, eyes budget shortfall due to COVID-19

ELKTON — The Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a $119,800 bid for renovation of three county schools during their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday and received updates on how the district is managing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The board unanimously accepted the bid of Gipe Associates Inc. in the amount of $119,800 for the completion of the following projects: HVAC replacement at Cecil Manor Elementary, chilling and cooling tower replacement at Bohemia Manor Middle/High School and boiler replacement at Leeds Elementary School. Gipe was one of 15 companies that submitted proposals on the three projects.
The board also received updates on the progress of the Chesapeake City Elementary School replacement project. According to documentation provided during the meeting, the project is on schedule as workers continue to work on the project while maintaining social distancing and other protective measure recommended by the CDC. As part of the project, the bus loop in front of Bohemia Manor Middle/High School is also being repaved with new curbing and is expected to be completed today.
In other updates, CCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson said the last five weeks have been a whirlwind for the district. He said that during the shutdown the district’s Food Service Department has provided just under 100,000 meals as of Wednesday. The district has also provided 5,000 loaner devices to families in need of technology at home and over 100 hotspots have been distributed in the county.
Lawson said he was pleased with the progress administrators, teachers and students had made during the last few weeks and that he felt the school system has found a rhythm and has assimilated the changes caused by the coronavirus outbreak and fit those changes into a completely new routine for the district.
On the downside, Lawson noted to board members that the district faces a significant budget challenge due to the virus in the form of a potential $8 million shortfall in the district’s budget. He noted that the district will however, try to make everything as painless as possible as it goes forward with a possible budget shortfall.
In other business the board:
• Approved a bid in the amount of $86,460 per year from Northwest Evaluation Association out of Portland. Ore. for a computer adapted student assessment system.
• Approved an operating budget amendment in the amount of $88,200. Of those funds, $50,000 was earmarked to be used out of the district’s fund balance for emergency purchases relating to COVID-19.
• Approved staff modifications as follows: Appointment of Jennifer Kopczyk and Miguel Reyes as teachers for the 2019-2020 school year; the retirement of special education teacher Mary Kennard; the resignation of teachers Emily Dalton, Taylour Kissinger and Jessica Meisel effective at the end of the school year and the non-renewal of teacher Tia Bossiwa at the end of the school year.
• Approved the elimination of the CareFirst PLUS plan due to low enrollment numbers effective Sept. 1, 2020.
• Approved an Education Leadership leave of absence for Rising Sun Middle School Assistant Principal Edmund Fontana.
• The board also approved the adoption of three resolutions relating to national appreciation days or weeks including: National Administrative Professionals week for the week of April 19-25, National Teacher Appreciation week for the week of May 4-8, and National School Nurse day on May 6.