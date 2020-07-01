School system expects half a million in CARES support

ROCK HALL — Kent County Public Schools is slated to see more than half a million dollars in coronavirus-related funding support coming from the state.
As presented to the Kent County Board of Education Monday, June 29, the Maryland State Department of Education has earmarked $522,155 in federal relief funds for the school system here.
That grant, with funds applicable for COVID-19 expenses from March 13, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2022, comes via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Superintendent Karen Couch presented the school system's budget for the grant money to Board of Education members June 29. It was approved unanimously.
"We secured input from the health department. We secured input from the staff. And we do have some discretionary monies that will help carry us in case we have overages in some areas," she told board members.
As shown on the budget, much of the funding has been put toward or is going to technology for distance learning. That includes Chromebook computers, distance learning platforms, Wi-Fi access technology and more. Funding also is budgeted for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and other health-related costs.
Couch said there also remains about $100,000 in discretionary funds, which are to be used for additional COVID-19-related expenditures.
The budget for the funds is available through the board's online agenda, go.boarddocs.com/mabe/kcps/Board.nsf/Public.