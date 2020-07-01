We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

Board of Education

School system expects half a million in CARES support

School system expects half a million in CARES support

Kent County Middle Schools shown here and all other schools in Maryland closed this spring due to the coronavirus, while distance learning and health-related expenditures added to education budgets. Kent County Public Schools is slated to receive federal funding passed down through the state to help offset those costs and future pandemic-related expenses.

 PHOTO BY DANIEL DIVILIO

ROCK HALL — Kent County Public Schools is slated to see more than half a million dollars in coronavirus-related funding support coming from the state.

As presented to the Kent County Board of Education Monday, June 29, the Maryland State Department of Education has earmarked $522,155 in federal relief funds for the school system here.

That grant, with funds applicable for COVID-19 expenses from March 13, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2022, comes via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Superintendent Karen Couch presented the school system's budget for the grant money to Board of Education members June 29. It was approved unanimously.

"We secured input from the health department. We secured input from the staff. And we do have some discretionary monies that will help carry us in case we have overages in some areas," she told board members.

As shown on the budget, much of the funding has been put toward or is going to technology for distance learning. That includes Chromebook computers, distance learning platforms, Wi-Fi access technology and more. Funding also is budgeted for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and other health-related costs.

Couch said there also remains about $100,000 in discretionary funds, which are to be used for additional COVID-19-related expenditures.

The budget for the funds is available through the board's online agenda, go.boarddocs.com/mabe/kcps/Board.nsf/Public.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business