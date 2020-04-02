ROCK HALL — The Kent County Board of Education has announced that it will live stream a public hearing on its proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
The hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, according to a news release.
While board members are expected to be present for the hearing, to be held at Kent County Public Schools’ central office in Rock Hall, it will be closed to the public.
The plan is to live stream the meeting for the public. A web address was not provided in the release, which stated that the site link will be listed as soon as it is active.
Those wishing to comment during the hearing may do so by emailing Gail Manley, executive assistant to Superintendent Karen Couch, at gmanley@kent.k12.md.us. Manley will be monitoring emails and will read them out at the hearing.
Couch has submitted a proposed budget of nearly $29.2 million for the board’s approval.
That is an increase of nearly $1.3 million over the current fiscal year’s budget.
The request for county funds is more than $19.2 million, a $1.2 million increase over the current fiscal year.
From the state, the school system seeks about $9.4 million, a $130,439 increase. Other revenue sources total $455,383 in the proposed budget.
Once approved, the KCPS budget takes effect July 1.
The budget proposal is available on the KCPS BoardDocs site — go.boarddocs.com/mabe/kcps/Board.nsf/Public — under the March 9 meeting agenda.