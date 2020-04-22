SACRJ expands its food distribution program to Kent's homeless

CHESTERTOWN — An initiative that is helping to feed hundreds of children and seniors in Kent County during the pandemic-induced shutdown is being expanded to include a less visible population here, those with no fixed address.
Arlene Lee, co-chairman of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, received the unanimous support of the Chestertown Mayor and Council on Monday night, April 20 to provide grab-and-go breakfast bags to people who are homeless.
Councilman David Foster made the motion. Councilman Ellsworth Tolliver seconded it.
After the vote, Mayor Chris Cerino thanked the SACRJ for the "awesome" work it was doing. Council members also gave their thanks.
Lee on behalf of the organization already had gained the approval of Kent County Health Officer William Webb after promising that all the protocols of the established food distribution programs — face masks, gloves, social distancing, wiping down of surfaces and hand sanitizers on-site — would be followed.
Set-up is to be in the parking lot behind Sumner Hall (206 S. Cross St.), from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. The first day was Wednesday, April 22.
In addition to the breakfast bags — consisting of a granola bar, fresh fruit, a fruit cup and snack items — there will be non-perishable food, bottles of water, toilet paper, personal hygiene items and a face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Lee and Paul Cambardella, assistant to the coordinator of the Samaritan Group of Kent County's cold-weather shelter, are staffing the site.
The parking lot of Sumner Hall is ideally located between Wilmer Park and Fountain Park, areas where homeless people are known to gather.
Lee said the demographic the SACRJ is hoping to serve are the "unhoused," people who do not have access to refrigeration or cooking appliances, people who are in real danger of going hungry.
This is different from people who find temporary housing by "doubling up" or who "couch surf" by moving from place to place, Lee said, noting that they have access to food pantries.
Lee made her pitch to Chestertown officials Monday night during the regularly scheduled council meeting that was held via the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
She said the SACRJ has been providing food to children for five weeks in partnership with Kent County Public Schools. The group also is making porch deliveries twice a week to seniors, who earlier this month started receiving meals prepared by chefs at local restaurants.
Lee told Chestertown officials on Monday night that the SACRJ has totaled about 2,800 volunteer hours and raised nearly $38,000 in donations that are being passed through Sumner Hall.
She said serving the homeless population "is a gap that needs to be filled."
In responding to a question from the council, Lee said there is little to no comparison between the popular Saturday farmers market, which has been shuttered due to an abundance of caution during the public health crisis, and this food giveaway to the homeless population.
The latter involves only one table and about 10 bags of food, she said.
In discussions with Cambardella and James Digges, pastor of the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene and coordinator of the cold-weather shelter, Lee said she is working with a number of about eight homeless people in the Chestertown area.
She said the aim is to not duplicate services provided by other groups, and this outreach would end when the once-a-week community dinners provided at First United Methodist Church in Chestertown resume.
Donations are welcome. Food and personal hygiene items can be dropped off at the Kent County Community Center in Worton from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. weekdays. To make a financial donation, go to Sumner Hall’s website www.sumnerhall.org and click on the link to the Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative.