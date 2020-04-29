You are the owner of this article.
RXNT donates computers to Grasonville students

  • By DOUG BISHOP dbishop@kibaytimes.com
Computers donated to GES students '20

Kent Island residents Randy and Claudia Boldyda, left, donate 19 computers from Randy’s company RXNT Friday, April 24, to Grasonville Elementary School. GES Principal Carol Kamp, at right, accepts the computers, which were distributed later Friday to student families.

 PHOTO By DOUG BISHOP

GRASONVILLE— Local businessman Randy Boldyda and his wife, Claudia, who serves as chairperson of the Bosom Buddies Foundation among other local charities, donated 19 used, but relatively new computers to Grasonville Elementary School Friday, April 24. Randy Boldyda’s business is listed as RXNT.

Since 1999, RXNT has provided award-winning, certified eRx, electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and full-suite software to physician practices, health care providers and billing companies. The company’s cost-effective, fully integrated and cloud-based systems are designed to provide robust functionality while being easy to implement and use, according to the RXNT website.

As Boldyga delivered the computers on Friday afternoon, he said, “All of the computers are a year to a year and half old. They’re in very good condition.”

Claudia added, “We just wanted to make sure the children who don’t have a computer at home have one to be able to receive and be able to do their school work while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 quarantine.”

Grasonville Elementary Principal Carol Kamp said, “We have 480 students currently enrolled here at the school. The older children who are in third grade and up already have chrome tablets to use at home. These donated computers are really top level, some Microsoft and some Dell brand. They have been given to students who are in pre-k up through second grade that do not have computers at home. I already contacted the students’ parents.”

Parents picked up the computers at the school Friday afternoon.

