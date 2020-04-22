Robust contact tracing operation aides in Talbot County’s COVID-19 fight

EASTON — Public health officials have long used a practice called “contact tracing” to curb the spread of infectious diseases, but what exactly does this mean in practical terms? When a person tests positive for COVID-19, the Health Department conducts a thorough and systematic investigation designed to find anyone who has come into contact with the patient. Once a patient’s “contacts” have been identified and located, their health is monitored for signs of infection.
“Contact tracing is used all over the world to stop the spread of infectious diseases,” Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “It’s something we do for each and every confirmed COVID-19 case.”
During these interviews, it is imperative that people be completely honest and forthcoming with health officials about their personal connections and travel patterns, and that they follow any advice that is offered. Each person’s privacy is strictly guarded, which is the key to making this practice work.
“Health Department staff members do not disclose the names of individuals who have been infected or the names of their contacts,” Dr. Wadley said. “We are absolutely committed to maintaining the confidentiality that is required by law.”
The Health Officer may issue self-isolation or quarantine orders depending on the level of exposure, risk of infection, and symptoms.
“When there is a need to isolate or quarantine, we assist individuals in getting food and necessities during this period, if needed,” Dr. Wadley added. “With funds from the CARES Act, we are even exploring how to arrange lodging for some individuals who do not want to risk infecting their household members.”
Building a more robust contact tracing operation is an important part of the state’s recovery efforts, according to Gov. Larry Hogan. In response, the Talbot County Health Department has begun to add and train staff to help with this task.
“Everyone is eager for Talbot County to move toward recovery,” Emergency Services Director Clay Stamp said. “Part of being in a position to do that will depend on trusting our neighbors to be honest with health department officials and to follow their advice and orders. Now more than ever, we must think of the common good and support one another.”
Key Points for April 22
- In the past 24 hours, Maryland reported 582 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 14,775. The state also reported 47 additional deaths for a total of 631.
- Talbot County added one new COVID-19 case for a total of 27.
Talbot County Public Schools
The next TCPS meal and CarePack distribution will be on Friday, April 24 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at all school sites. If you are unable to pick up meals and need emergency delivery, please call Crystal Miller at 443-432-5091. Many thanks to the Sodexo team as well as our dedicated volunteers for their tireless commitment to feeding Talbot County children. To date, they have prepared and helped distribute a total of 56,348 meals and snacks. The TCPS Instructional Technology Help Desk will be open on Friday, April 24 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Easton High School and St. Michaels Elementary School. Please email helpdesk@talbotschools.org for virtual support or to schedule a help desk appointment for iPads or laptops.
TCPS encourages parents to wear masks/cloth face coverings during meal pickups or IT Help Desk visits to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Help us celebrate the Class of 2020! We are asking our Seniors and their families to share photos of themselves wearing gear and/or holding signs to celebrate their commitments to college, career, or the military to post to the TCPS Facebook page. Photos can be emailed to dgardner@talbotschools.org.
“Today is National Administrative Professionals Day, which recognizes the work of secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists, client services representatives, and other administrative support professionals,” said Dr. Kelly Griffith, Superintendent. “I would like to thank each and every member of the TCPS Team who fulfills these vital roles in our organization. We depend on them in more ways than we could ever list and I am truly grateful!”
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Maryland COVID-19 Website: https://governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus