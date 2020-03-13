Rising Sun, Perryville close town halls, other info

RISING SUN — Citing the response to the COVID-19 virus at the Maryland and US levels, Mayor Travis Marion announced Friday afternoon that town hall would be closed to foot traffic through March 27.
Likewise, Perryville Mayor Robert Ashby made a Declaration of Civil Emergency and said Perryville Town Hall would also be closed to the public from the 16th to the 27th, while town business will continue.
"We are trying to protect employees," Ashby said Friday. "We will still have the planning commission meeting Monday and the work session Tuesday at 6:30."
"Staff will be in the office to answer questions via telephone during regular business hours," an announcement from Perryville, release Thursday night, reads. "Other business can be handled through email and online and payments can be made online by credit card or through the drop slot (with a check.)"
Port Deposit is operating as usual but Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said the only change is town staff is being advised to stay home if sick.
"And we are disinfecting the offices on a regular basis," Rinkerman said via messages. "The town will monitor the situation and take other measures as needed."
Marion said all Rising Sun business would be conducted, including permits and utility bills, online, on the phone or through the mail.
"Bills can also be paid electronically by logging into the Town’s website at www.risingsunmd.org and clicking on the bottom right tab titled “Online Services.” If you do not currently have an online account to pay your bills, you can call town hall at 410-658-5353 to get instructions on how to utilize this service," Marion said. "The services charge for using the electronic payment method for the current billing cycle will be credited back to your account."
Outside services such as trash and recyclable pick ups are continuing as scheduled in each town.
In addition Perryville Outreach Program has been closed for the duration.
In the declaration, Ashby urged people who have any suspected symptoms of the corona virus to stay home and away from other people.
"Do not attend the meetings or work session if you have the following:
*A diagnosis of coronavirus
*Two of these three symptoms:
-A fever within the past 24 hours
-A new onset of shortness of breath
*In the past 14 days, you have:
-Been in an area affected by widespread coronavirus
-Had direct exposure to someone with confirmed coronavirus
-Been told to self-quarantine"
