RISING SUN — Vehicles drove into the parking lot of the medical arts building on Colonial Way and came to a stop as people dressed in yellow paper, gloves and masks approached and asked questions.
Doctors Neil Lattin and Joseph Weidner were running various tests on their patients in a drive through setting Monday afternoon to rule out COVID-19. It was the second of what Weidner expects will be many pop-up clinics in search of coronavirus or other infectious diseases.
So far Maryland has 60 confirmed cases of novel corona virus; none of which are in Cecil County. None of those affected in the state have died, according to health officials in those counties.
Weidner, who owns Stone Run Family Medicine, started testing Friday. Lattin joined in Monday. More than
"We do a flu test first," Weidner said. "That's a rapid response test. If it's negative we test for COVID-19."
While the flu test results are available in minutes, test results for coronavirus take 3-4 days.
"We tell them to shelter in place until then," Weidner said.
However before any testing is done, both doctors and their staff check the symptoms and check the lungs, ears and throats of all who come to the parking lot clinic.
"And the temperature, absolutely," Weidner said.
Lattin said part of the process also calms fears.
"We listen first to see if they need any testing," Lattin said. He asks if his patient is suffering any coughing or headache. "If there's no fever or coughing we rule them out.
"If it's just a sore throat we might test them for strep," Lattin said.
The test, according to Weidner, involves sending a long cotton swab deep into the patient's nasal cavities.
"It definitely brings a tear to your eye," he said of the experience. The swab is then placed in a tube with a growing medium and either read on site or sent off for further testing.
Weidner said over the two days 30 patients were seen. Only four met the parameters to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 is, for the most part, a fever, cough and trouble breathing. The virus started in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. The most concern is for the elderly population, which can be hardest hit, and those with pre-existing chronic conditions, especially those affecting the respiratory system.
Henrietta Peters drove to the pop-up clinic from the Fairview Senior Apartments two doors down off McNamee Drive.
"I've been sneezing and coughing and I have a lot of congestion," Peters said. She wanted to make sure it was nothing more than a nasty cold.
Meanwhile Ashley Richmond brought her son Lucas, 4, to get tested. Lucas was noticeably uncomfortable in the bucket seat next to his mother.
"He's had a fever and diarrhea," she said. She worked at the YMCA in Elkton, where her son accompanied her to her job in the childcare center for parents who were using the gym. "I don't know if it's the flu but you can never be too safe." She said he had the flu earlier and got quite ill.
Everyone getting tested would use their insurance to cover the cost, Lattin said. However Weidner said he would also do testing Wednesday night as part of the charity clinic he operates.