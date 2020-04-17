Returning to work after being diagnosed with COVID-19
CENTREVILLE — According to the Maryland Department of Health, people diagnosed with COVID-19 may return to work after:
• Minimum of seven days after symptom onset and
• No temperature of 100.4 F (38 C) or greater for 72 hours (no anti-fever medication like acetaminophen) and
• Other symptoms substantially improved (cough may persist for 1-2 weeks).
There is no need for a “clearance” or post-illness test. Employers should not require a health care provider’s note or any COVID-19 test for employees to return to work.
Healthy people should not and will not be able to see providers and most people will not be tested.