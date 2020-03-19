ANNAPOLIS — On the heels of Maryland’s first coronavirus death and a reported case of the virus in a 5-year-old girl, Gov. Larry Hogan piled on new statewide restrictions, including the closure of shopping malls and entertainment venues, online-only instruction for colleges until summer, and limitations on airport access and nonessential travel.
Of the state’s first death at the hands of the virus — a Prince George’s County man in his 60s with an underlying health condition — Hogan said during a news conference Thursday, March 19, “We are only at the beginning of this crisis, and while this is the first death here in Maryland, unfortunately, it won’t be the last.”
Hogan said the 5-year-old girl who was confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is from Howard County. Her case is one of 107 COVID-19 cases reported in Maryland as of Thursday morning.
While the governor said he’s “trying to avoid” shutting Maryland down completely, he acknowledged he’s taking “all the best” steps for “our state at this time” to help curb the spread of the virus.
Hogan said, effective immediately, only badged employees and travelers with boarding passes would be allowed to enter Baltimore-Washington International/Thurgood Marshall Airport, and only emergency, health care or medical supply personnel should use Maryland’s public transportation.
Hogan also prohibited groups of more than 10 people from gathering — a significant change from the 50-person limit imposed just days ago — because “despite all of our repeated warnings for weeks, and despite the rapid escalation of this virus across our state, region, the nation and the world, some people are treating this like a vacation or a spring break, with parties, cookouts and large gatherings at some of our parks,” Hogan said.
“Let me be very clear: If you are engaged in this type of activity, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders,” he said.
While Hogan said he’s looking into accommodations for affected small businesses, he offered some immediate consolation for bars and restaurants that have been ordered to cease dine-in operations. He said although the businesses still are subject to local liquor laws, they would be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with carry-out and delivery orders.
Additionally, in light of many hospitals experiencing shortages of equipment and protective gear, Hogan said delivery trucks are permitted to exceed their legal weight limits to carry necessary medical supplies.
“We are just making decisions as quickly and aggressively as we can, I think more aggressively than most people are,” he said, adding, “This truly is one of the most daunting challenges our state has ever faced.”
Hogan urged Marylanders to stick together, saying, “If we all do our part, if we rise to this challenge to meet this moment, we will get through this together. I just ask that you continue to pray for each other, for our state and for our nation.”
Hogan’s administration also rolled out a “Maryland Unites” website residents can visit to learn about ways they can volunteer to assist neighbors and community members as the virus continues to alter the daily lives of many: www.governor.maryland.gov/marylandunites.