Resources available for small businesses

Economic and Tourism Development Director

HEATHER TINELLI

CHESTER — Queen Anne’s County Economic Development and Tourism would like to let the county's small businesses know about updates and programs available during COVID-19.

The Maryland Department of Commerce has a list of resources with links for more information and to apply. https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business.

There are three programs available from the State of Maryland in response to COVID-19:

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund offers no interest or principal payments due for the first 12 months, then converts to a 36-month term loan of principal and interest payments, with an interest rate at 2% per annum. This program is for businesses with 50 or less employees and offers loans up to $50,000.

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund offers grant amounts up to $10,000, not to exceed 3 months of demonstrated cash operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020.

Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund is an incentive program that helps Maryland manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment that is urgently needed by hospitals and health-care workers across the country.

For all of these programs it is suggested that you print out the application first, gather the required information and fill out before you enter it online. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The Small Business Administration is offering low interest loans and grants through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. This program is now being offered to sole proprietors as well. Visit sba.gov for more information and to apply.

Additional financial resources will become available soon including the Payroll Protection Program Loan and Express Bridge Loan. These programs were part of the recently passed CARES act and will be rolled out shortly.

Any businesses that are looking for assistance or have questions can contact Queen Anne’s County Economic Development and Tourism at 410-604-2100 or email Director Heather Tinelli at htinelli@qac.org,

Links to resources and information can also be found choosequeenannes.com or visitqueenannes.com.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business