Renters, rental property owners in Cecil County get COVID-19 help

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

WASHINGTON DC — Those who live in subsidized housing in Cecil County are getting help with rent through a $9 million grant from Congress.

The bipartisan COVID-19 relief package goes to those who get help through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is a portion of the $1.25 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or CARES.

The Maryland delegation in Washington, D.C. announced the award Thursday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant financial hardships for Americans – especially those in our most vulnerable communities,” the delegation said. “These new federal funds will help low-income Marylanders keep a roof over their heads at a time when they may be facing job losses and reduced income."

Elkton Housing Authority is getting $6,216 while the Cecil County Housing Agency is the recipient of $103,824.

Of the $9,043,232 allotment, $400 million will go directly to assist in rent payment for those affected by the pandemic through job loss and reduced income.

Sue Walitsky, spokeswoman for Sen. Ben Cardin, said the money would go toward paying the out-of-pocket cost of rent for those tenants that contribute to their rent.

Administrative and other support to property owners including the extra maintenance that comes with the novel coronavirus is where the remaining $850 million will be spent.

"They need to do much more to their buildings ... such as the increased cost of thorough cleaning, and personal protective equipment," Walitsky said.

Along with the local funds, money was disbursed to 21 other agencies in Maryland as well as the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business