Raffetto to serve another term in Church Hill

CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Town Commissioner Edward C. Raffetto Jr. will serve another three year term. Raffetto was the only candidate to file by the May 12 deadline, according to Town Administrator Nancy J. Lindyberg.
Raffetto replaced Marion Chance as town commissioner in 2012, filling out Chance’s term until 2014, when he was elected in his own right. He was re-elected in 2017.
By town law, Raffetto will be officially declared the 2020 winner and sworn in on June 8; the June 1 town election is canceled.
June 1 is still an important date for Church Hill residents. It is the date set for a hearing on the town’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget.
Town commissioners are proposing to keep all tax rates the same: a property tax rate of 34 cents per $100 of assessed value, a utility tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, and a sewer fee of $340 per equivalent dwelling unit. The town also will continue to collect the annual Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund fee of $60 per dwelling unit.
The town anticipates doing some road work and making sewer upgrades in the coming year, Lindyberg said.
“We have to bring in surplus from other years to cover it,” she said, indicating the town has been saving up for the work for some time. “That’s why it’s there.”
The proposed FY21 general fund budget shows income of $388,547 and expenses of $565,712. It has an unexpended surplus of $185,000 to bring in, which leaves a net income of $7,835.
The proposed FY21 sewer budget shows an income of $165,185 and expenses of $227,712. It has an unexpended surplus of $65,000 to bring in, which leaves a net income of $2,473.
Town meetings and hearings are being held by conference call while the state remains under a stay at home order for the coronavirus pandemic. The number and access code can be found on the town website, churchhillmd.com. A copy of the proposed budget also can be found on the website.