Queenstown Legion sets blood drive

QUEENSTOWN — Benedict A. Andrew American Legion Post 296 and Blood Bank of Delmarva will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. June 1 at the Post, 6200 Main St., Queenstown.

Appointments can be made online at https://donate.bbd.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5940.

Staff members are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading infectious agents.

Blood donor temperatures are taken before they can start the registration process. Blood Center employees are to wear masks and donors a face covering. Blood drive set-ups are changed to allow more social spacing between donors and staff. Blood donations are by appointment only and walk-ins are not currently allowed.

Refreshments for blood donors are single service, individually wrapped.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business