Queenstown Legion sets blood drive

QUEENSTOWN — Benedict A. Andrew American Legion Post 296 and Blood Bank of Delmarva will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. June 1 at the Post, 6200 Main St., Queenstown.
Appointments can be made online at https://donate.bbd.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5940.
Staff members are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading infectious agents.
Blood donor temperatures are taken before they can start the registration process. Blood Center employees are to wear masks and donors a face covering. Blood drive set-ups are changed to allow more social spacing between donors and staff. Blood donations are by appointment only and walk-ins are not currently allowed.
Refreshments for blood donors are single service, individually wrapped.