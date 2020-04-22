Queen Anne’s County recognizes dispatchers

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne's County released a statement Friday, April 17, recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week and thanking its dispatchers.
"While the county has been responding to the Coronavirus, we realize that we have not taken the time this week to recognize our heroes working behind the scenes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep our community safe," the county said in a news release.
"Our Emergency Communications Center is staffed with hard working men and women that often are overlooked and rarely get the recognition they deserve. Please join us in thanking them for their hard work and dedication."
The second full week of April has been nationally recognized as National Telecommunicator Week since 1981.