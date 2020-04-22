You are the owner of this article.
Queen Anne’s County recognizes dispatchers

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne's County released a statement Friday, April 17, recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week and thanking its dispatchers.

"While the county has been responding to the Coronavirus, we realize that we have not taken the time this week to recognize our heroes working behind the scenes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep our community safe," the county said in a news release.

"Our Emergency Communications Center is staffed with hard working men and women that often are overlooked and rarely get the recognition they deserve. Please join us in thanking them for their hard work and dedication."

The second full week of April has been nationally recognized as National Telecommunicator Week since 1981.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business