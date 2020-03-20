CENTREVILLE — There are zero confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Queen Anne’s County as of Friday, March 20.
County Administrator Todd Mohn continues to rely on regular updates as provided by the Queen Anne’s County Emergency Operations Center, led by Queen Anne’s County Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola and Scott Haas, director of Emergency Services. The EOC, activated at the direction of Ciotola this week, consists of leadership from critical agencies throughout the county.
Effective March 18, county buildings are being restricted to official and urgent business only. Officials encourage all citizens with county business to use services by email, telephone or online. While the county remains open for services, officials request everyone take necessary precautions to minimize all face-to-face office visits to only those that are absolutely necessary. Any visitors showing signs of illness will not be permitted in any buildings.
The following updates were provided by various departments in Queen Anne’s County Friday:
County Commissioners’ and County Administrator’s Office
The County Commissioners’ and Administrator’s Office is limiting public access until further notice. Office staff will continue to answer your calls. You can reach us at 410-758-4098.
The County Commissioners will continue to hold their meetings with limited public access to minimize the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. We encourage citizens to stay home and watch the County Commissioners meeting live on our county website at https://qac.org/410/QACTVCOM.
We encourage citizens to continue to contact the County Commissioners by mail at 107 N. Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617 or by email at qaccommissionersandadministrator@qac.org.
Department of Human Resources
Human Resources continues to provide support and services to applicants and retirees by appointment only. Phone: 410-758-4406. Fax: 410-758-6913. Email: qachr@qac.org.
Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court
Following the Administrative Orders issued by Chief Judge Barbera, the Court is limited to essential staff only and all court trials, jury trials, and other hearings have been postponed. The Court is only addressing emergency matters that affect someone’s life or liberty. The Family Law Clinic is closed, but volunteer attorneys are available to answer phone calls on the Family Law Hotline at 800-845-8550.
The Court requests that if you have an attorney, please contact your attorney regarding questions about your case or emergencies instead of calling the Court.
The Clerk’s Office is also operating under emergency procedures. All filings are still being accepted and processed through our electronic system and through the mail. If you do not have electronic capabilities, there is a drop-box at the front vestibule of the Court where you may file your pleadings.
Please refer to the https://www.courts.state.md.us/clerks/queenannes for regular updates.
Department of Public Works
All Public Works operations are continuing as normal aside from public restricted access to buildings. Solid Waste transfer stations will continue to be operating on their normal days and hours.
Department of Emergency Services
All Emergency Services operations are continuing as normal aside from public restricted access to buildings.
Queen Anne’s County Animal Services (shelter)
All shelter operations are continuing as normal aside from public restricted access to the building.
Queen Anne’s County Detention Center
The Queen Anne’s County Detention Center is closed to the public, until further notice. Visiting hours, volunteer activities and related activities which require entry into the building are suspended. Certain legal access, public safety and health services will continue, if approved. Inmate mail will still be accepted, and inmate account deposits can be made toaccesscorrections.com through phone or email. For all other requested information involving inmate or general department operations, please call 410-758-3817.
Department of Planning and Zoning
The Planning and Zoning Department is limiting public access until further notice. Department staff will continue to work. The change is precautionary in an attempt to minimize exposure to employees, residents, and visitors. The following operational changes are effective immediately:
Residents can continue to submit building permit and project applications by placing forms in the drop box located at the front counter of the department in the Vincit Building. All permit and planning forms will be available at the front counter, and a dedicated telephone line has been installed at the counter so that the public may confer with department staff.
In addition, all building permit and project applications are available at the Department’s website as follows:
• Permit Forms: https://www.qac.org/392/Forms
• Permit Applications: https://www.qac.org/297/Building-Zoning-Applications
• Development/Planning Applications: https://www.qac.org/243/Application-Information
Residents are also encouraged to contact the department staff by telephone or email in advance, as much business may be conducted remotely via email and fax. Department inspectors will be conducting inspections that will be completed as safely and as responsibly as possible.
• Staff Directory/email addresses: https://www.qac.org/Directory.aspx?DID=12
• Telephone Permits: 410-758-4088
• Fax Permits: 410-758-3972
• Telephone Planning: 410-758-1255
• Fax Planning: 410-758-2905
Please see the County’s Agenda Center website at https://www.qac.org/AgendaCenter for information regarding the status of and procedure for all public meetings. Projects submitted for Staff Technical Advisory Committee review will be reviewed remotely by appropriate staff and comments will be provided in writing (via email, fax, or paper mail in accordance with applicant request).
Department of Parks and Recreation
Parks and Recreation has canceled all use of fields for organized practices and/or games. All Recreation activities have been canceled through the end of the month and will be adjusted as more information is available. All park rentals and special events have been canceled throughout the county. The parks, trails and Public Landings will remain open for use. The Bay Bridge Airport will continue normal operations.
For more information regarding Parks and Recreation, please contact us at 410-758-0835.
Blue Heron Golf Course
Blue Heron Golf Course will be open to the public starting Friday, March 20. The driving range will also be open. League play will be postponed until further notice and there will be no club rentals at this time. The pro shop will be open to receive payment of fees and any food purchases will be for takeout only. All golf carts will be cleaned and disinfected upon return. For more information about Blue Heron visit http://blueherongolf.org/.
Department of Social Services
Queen Anne’s County Department of Social Services is closed to the public until further notice.
For the health and safety of our staff and customers, as long as possible, we will provide services through phone calls to our direct line at 410-758-8000.
• For general assistance, please contact our Call Center at 1-800-332-6347/TTY 1-800-735-2258.
• To request emergency food assistance, cash assistance, SNAP food benefits, or home energy assistance for you or your family, please call 1-800-332-6347 or apply online at www.mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us.
• For Child Support Services, please call 1-800-332-6347 or apply online at www.mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us.
• For Medical Assistance and health insurance go to www.marylandhealthconnection.gov.
• Apply for Long-Term Care Medical Assistance online at www.mymdthink.maryland.gov.
• To report the abuse or neglect of a child or adult, immediately call 410-758-8000. If the call is not answered, a message will provide an alternate phone number to call for reporting abuse.
Department of Budget, Finance and Information Technology
In response to COVID-19, the Queen Anne’s County Department of Budget, Finance and Information Technology has implemented the following operational changes, effective immediately:
The County is encouraging all residents to make payments using the secure drop box, which is located in the front lobby vestibule at The Liberty Building, 107 N Liberty St., Centreville.
Residents may use the County’s online bill paying system to process most types of payments. www.qacpay.com
Please note: Transfer Station Ticket Book and Delinquent Tax payments cannot be processed online.
Staff members are available by phone to assist with online payments including delinquent tax and utility payments. Tax payments made via credit cards will continue to be assessed a 2.39% processing fee. Tax payments made via e-check will be assessed a $0.50 processing fee. Utility bill payments will be charged $2.25 for transaction up to $150 and $6.25 for transactions over $150 with a $400 maximum payment.
For all other payments:
MVA Registrations can be renewed online or get more information at mva.maryland.gov.
Transfer Station Ticket Books & Landing Ramp Permits – visit www.qac.org.
Deed Processing
• Information for filing online can be found at https://www.courts.state.md.us/mdec.
• Mail to Treasury Office, P.O. Box 267, Centreville, MD 21617-0267.
Staff is still available by phone and email:
Utility Billing
Phone: 410-758-2574
Email: UtilityBilling@qac.org.
Tax and All Other:
Phone: 410-758-0414, ext. 2087
Email: Treasury@qac.org.
State’s Attorney’s Office
The State’s Attorney’s Office is closed to the public but is remaining open and continuing daily operations. Staff continues to answer the phone daily. The office phone number is 410-758-2264. Victims and witnesses can contact the office for case updates. All court matters are in the process of being rescheduled and will be heard at the earliest possible date. For now daily court operations are suspended until April 3, except for bail reviews, protective orders and limited proceedings.
The office can also be contacted via email through our website: qacstatesattorney.com.
2020 Census
If you have received your 2020 Census information in the mail, now is a great time to complete it. Please visit: https://census.maryland.gov/Pages/covid-19/md-census-message.aspx.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department
All health department buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. Please call to confirm or reschedule appointments. Queen Anne’s County has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 443-262-9900.
Queen Anne’s County Elections Office
The Queen Anne’s County Board of Elections is closed to the public until further notice and ONLY available by phone or email, at 410-758-0832 or QACBoardOfElections@gmail.com or qac.elections@maryland.gov.
Department of Community Services
The Department of Community Services is limiting public access until further notice. The Area Agency on Aging, Local Management Board and Housing and Community Services will see clients by appointment only. Call 410-758-0848 for assistance.
All Transit/County Ride services are currently operating as normal. Call 410-758-2357 for assistance.
Senior Centers
Due to the concern of the health and safety of older adults, the Maryland Department of Aging has closed all Senior Centers across the state. Queen Anne’s County Senior Centers (Grasonville, Kent Island, and Sudlersville) are closed for all activities until further notice. If any seniors are in need of resources during this time, please contact the Area Agency on Aging office at 410-758-0848.
Economic and Tourism Development
As a result of COVID-19, many of our local businesses and their employees will suffer a significant financial impact. To find out about resources available to both businesses and their employees, please use the following link: https://businessexpress.maryland.gov/coronavirus. This is an evolving website that is updated regularly with important information.
In addition, Queen Anne’s County has been approved for SBA Disaster Loan Assistance. To find out more and to apply online visit: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. For more information or assistance call 410-604-2100 or visit our website www.choosequeenannes.com.
Queen Anne’s County Extension Office
All trainings, teaching events, 4-H meetings and events, and other public activities hosted by UME through April 10 are either cancelled or will be rescheduled. We expect to reopen office April 13, 2020.
A temporary phone number has been set up should anyone need to speak with someone directly. Queen Anne’s: 410-490-6625
Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff
To limit a deputy’s exposure and out of an abundance of caution, we will modify our procedure for responses to calls for service by implementing a Telephone Reporting Service (TRS) and, if necessary, restructuring it to meet the fluidity of the threat to our community. Phone: 410-758-0770.
High visibility will still be maintained 24 hours each day and traffic enforcement for bicycle and pedestrian issues will still be addressed along with foot patrols and field stops. Deputies will be using steady blue lights to increase visibility.
Due to the nature of police work and our sworn duty, we can’t totally isolate ourselves from the public. We can take extra precautions in keeping ourselves and our families as safe as possible.