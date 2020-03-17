CENTREVILLE — Centreville Town Council’s meeting Thursday, March 19, will be filmed by QACTV.
During public comment at the beginning of the March 12 meeting, local business owner Bob Pino reiterated his February request that the council to make meetings more accessible to the public by televising them.
He reminded the council he and his wife, Niki, had volunteered for their business, An Optical Galleria, to donate $900 for the filming of six meetings and asked the council to give their approval.
In an unusual move, the council not only responded to his request — they voted on it.
Councilman Tim McCluskey made a motion they approve having QACTV film and air council meetings, and the motion passed unanimously. The council instructed Town Manager Steve Walls to contact QACTV manager George Harvey and see how quickly he could get them on the schedule.
With concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and orders for social distancing, council members said it would be good to get the filming in place in time for this week’s meeting if possible.
Queen Anne’s County Commissioners announced Friday that meetings would be restricted to 30 or fewer people. During their meeting, Centreville Town Council agreed to follow the county’s example in coronavirus precautions.
On Monday, Walls said he had spoken to Harvey and everything is ready to go for the council’s March 19 meeting at 7 p.m. in the Liberty building.
Harvey quoted the town a price of $150 per meeting at the Liberty building, where the meeting room is already equipped with microphones and cameras.
“Meeting off-site would cost more since we’d have to haul a bunch of equipment to the location and it would require more staff and staff time,” Harvey said.
QACTV regularly films county commission, school board and planning commission meetings, which are then available for viewing on cable television or online.
McCluskey has suggested adding the filming to the town budget. Pino said he believes more private funding can be found.