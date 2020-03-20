CENTREVILLE — In response to actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the University of Maryland Extension, Queen Anne’s County Office is implementing policies to limit in-person transactions and safeguard the health of its employees, stakeholders and the general public.
Effective immediately, University of Maryland Extension is currently functioning, however, building access is limited to occasional staff only, extension educator Jenny Rhodes said in an email Friday.
Employees are teleworking so appointments may be held via email and/or conference call between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Staff also will continue to be available by email, Rhodes said. They can be reached as follows: Paul Rickert, Area Extension Director, prickert@umd.edu; Christine Johnston, 4-H Educator, cjohnstn@umd.edu; Sally Rosenberry, 4-H Program Assistant, srosenbe@umd.edu; Jenny Rhodes, Ag and Food Systems Educator, jrhodes@umd.edu; Rachel Rhodes, Horticulture & Master Gardener Coordinator, rjrhodes@umd.edu; Lee Ann Bridgman, Ag and Horticulture Program Assistant, lbridgmn@umd.edu; Cheryl Bush, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, cherb@umd.edu; Casey Foreman, Nutrient Management Advisor, cforema1@umd.edu; Caroline Welch, Administrative Assistant, cwelch13@umd.edu; and Theresa Rich, Administrative Assistant,trich@umd.edu.
A temporary office cell phone number, 410-490-6625,has been set up so the Extension office can still receive calls and provide information during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhodes said.
All in-person public meetings will be canceled, postponed or held via teleconference, she added.
As part of the state’s strong response to COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order providing a grace period for any state licenses, permits and/or registrations that may be expiring or up for renewal during the state of emergency.
Renewal deadlines will be extended up to 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted. This order applies to a number of items issued by MDA programs, including but not limited to: pesticide applicator licenses, State Chemist product registrations, and nutrient management certifications.
University of Maryland Extension will continue working hard to maintain normal operations as much as possible, Rhodes said. Any questions regarding specific programs or services should be sent to UME-Queen Anne’s County.