You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

QA takes steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

  • 0
Queen Anne's County

The Queen Anne's County Commissioners March 13 announced steps intended to help prevent the spread of CPOVID-19.

 Photo by Jordan Schatz

CENTREVILLE – Queen Anne’s County Commissioners Friday, March 13, announced a series of actions to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

County government will remain open and conduct normal business; staff should report to work as scheduled. In order to reduce the impacts of this public health and safety situation, the county will be taking the following precautions.

• Public access will be restricted in all county facilities until further notice. No one presenting flu like symptoms will be permitted to enter.

• Public meetings will be restricted to no more than 30 people.

• Senior centers are closed effective March 12.

• Recreational and sporting events (leagues) at county parks, including practices and games will be cancelled or postponed until March 27. County Parks will remain open for passive recreation only.

• Artificial turf field use is suspended until March 27.

• The state has closed all public schools until March 27. This includes after school activities.

• Visitations to the Queen Anne's County Detention Center are canceled until further notice.

• Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center will be closed on weekends beginning Saturday, March 14.

• Circuit Court jury trails and meetings are canceled for the next two weeks. All other regular court business will proceed as scheduled at this time.

• Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office will not be allowing visitors in the office or offering public fingerprinting.

• Queen Anne’s County Public Libraries will be working reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All programs and meeting room usage will be canceled until March 30.

Follow @QACGOV on social media and qac.gov online for the latest updates to county government. For the latest information on COVID-19 follow Queen Anne’s County Department of Health @QADOH and qahealth.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.