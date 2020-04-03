QA schools expand sites for meal pickup

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools have additional locations for “grab and go meals,” including two sites on Kent Island, Jeff Straight, public information officer for county schools, said Wednesday, April 1. The Kent Island sites are at Bayside and Matapeake elementary schools. Other new sites include Church Hill Elementary and Duck Neck Campground.
That brings the number of sites available for students to pick up meals to 13 throughout the county. Previous locations include: Sudlersville Middle School, Queen Anne’s County High School, Grasonville Elementary, Roundtop Park, Templeville Community Church (Iglesia Hispana De Templeville), Pinkney Park, Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department, Kingstown Apartments and Barclay Post Office.
Sites must be approved by the Maryland State Department of Education before they can be added.
All sites, including Grasonville, are open to students from anywhere in the county regardless of the school he or she attends. The Grasonville site previously was open only to students enrolled at that school. That has been changed.
Each location will offer a bagged lunch, dinner, snack and breakfast for the following morning. Meals are provided for free. At the schools, the meals may be picked up in front of the building. There will be no entrance to the schools. Students must be present to receive the meals.
For the weekend, members of the Queen Anne’s County Backpack Committee continue to collaborate with the school system to ensure no child goes hungry during the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. Backpacks will be distributed on Friday of each week at the same locations for grab and go meals. The backpacks contain food for student meals over the weekend.
Straight and Amanda Ensor, Title I family engagement specialist, have been designated as points of contact for community members wanting to help. Straight can be reached by email at jeffrey.straight@qacps.org or by calling 410-758-4593; Ensor can be reached by email at amanda.ensor@qacps.org or by calling 703-244- 2309.
People who want to donate money toward the cost of meals may send checks or money orders to Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, c/o Mr. John Pifster, CFO (C-19 Donation), 2020 Chesterfield Ave., Centreville, MD 21617.