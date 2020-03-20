CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne's County Public Schools have added two new locations for "grab and go meals," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Andrea Kane notified families in an emailed letter Thursday, March 19.
The new sites for students to pick up meals are at Pinkney Park and Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department. The new sites are only open from 1 to 2 p.m. weekdays.
These sites are in addition to Queen Anne's County High School, Sudlersville Middle School and Grasonville Elementary School. The school system is in the process of trying to add additional sites, according to Jeff Straight, public information officer. Sites must be approved by the Maryland State Department of Education before they can be added.
All sites except Grasonville are open to students from anywhere in the county regardless of the school he or she attends. The Grasonville site is only open to students enrolled at that school. Federal guidelines require that students provide their name in order to receive the meals at GES.
Each location will offer a bagged lunch, dinner, snack and breakfast for the following morning. Meals are provided for free. At the schools, the meals may be picked up in front of the building. There will be no entrance to schools. Students must be present to receive the meals.
School sites are open from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For the weekend, members of the Queen Anne’s County Backpack Committee continue to collaborate with the school system to ensure no child goes hungry during the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kane said. Backpacks will be distributed on Friday of each week at the same locations for grab and go meals. The backpacks contain food for student meals over the weekend.
"The offers of support from our community and employees is greatly appreciated," Kane wrote.
Straight and Amanda Ensor, Title I family engagement specialist, have been designated as points of contact for community members wanting to help. Straight can be reached by email at jeffrey.straight@qacps.org or by calling 410-758-4593; Ensor can be reached by email at amanda.ensor@qacps.org or by calling 703-244- 2309.
In a letter to the community on the schools' website Friday, March 20, Ensor wrote, "The Queen Anne's County Public Schools team is overwhelmingly grateful for the continuous offers they are receiving for volunteers. At this time, we must abide by the regulations of MSDE and other government agencies in terms of guidelines or food-handling regulations."
She asked for people to help spread word about the pick-up locations and said food pick-ups have tripled in the last three days.
"We are trying to target our neediest areas and meet state requirements. If you have any additional areas to consider, please send them to Jeff or me and we will do some research," she said.
Ensor provided information for people who want to donate money toward the cost of meals. Checks or money orders can be sent to Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, c/o Mr. John Pifster, CFO (C-19 Donation), 2020 Chesterfield Ave., Centreville, MD 21617.