QA part of Baltimore-Washington hot spot

CENTREVILLE — Phones at county offices started ringing Tuesday afternoon, April 7, after Gov. Larry Hogan announced Queen Anne’s County had been declared a coronavirus hot spot.
At his press conference, Hogan said he repeatedly sounded the alarm to convince top federal officials the Baltimore-Washington region is an emerging coronavirus hot spot — prompting President Donald Trump’s administration to designate 12 Maryland jurisdictions as “priority areas” — Queen Anne’s County among them.
Commissioner Steve Wilson said he received a flood of calls from citizens wanting to know if there had been a rash of positive COVID-19 cases here. There has not.
Queen Anne’s County positive cases count has remained relatively flat. As of Wednesday, the county had 17 positive cases.
About half of those tested positive have since recovered, Wilson said.
On Monday, county Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola said one of the county’s two hospitalized patients had recovered enough to go home, and the other had been stepped down from the intensive care unit.
The county is included in the hot spot because of its proximity to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Wilson said.
Queen Anne’s County has long been part of the Baltimore Washington Metropolitan area, which is a combined statistical area consisting of the overlapping labor market region of the cities of Washington D.C. and Baltimore. The county is part of the metropolitan area not just based on geographical proximity, but also in light of the many residents that work in Washington and Baltimore and nearby.
The fact that positive cases here have slowed in recent days “is a phenomenally good result of social distancing,” Wilson said. “It’s quite commendable.”
He praised residents, “I’m very proud of our citizens. They’ve been very observant of social distancing guidelines.”
During the press conference, Hogan said he made nearly 40 phone calls “to everyone in Washington” throughout the last two weeks to make his case, “ringing every alarm bell I could ring ... about the numbers we were starting to see” in the region.
“The numbers justified what I was telling them,” he said, adding that his call list included Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and other top members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Hogan said he raised the point that, in addition to being home to more than 5 million people, the Baltimore-Washington corridor hosts some of the nation’s top health, research and national security installations, such as the National Institute of Health, the Federal Drug Administration, the National Security Administration, the U.S. Cyber Command and “critical” military bases.
As the “Gateway to the Eastern Shore,” Queen Anne’s County has served as a staging area for resources by federal and state agencies during major incidents in the past, the county noted in a statement.
Being designated a hot spot will help leverage additional federal resources and funding, said County Administrator Todd Mohn. “Everyone is trying to scratch around for test kits and PPE (personal protective equipment.”
Under the CDC’s Cities Readiness Initiative, launched in 2004, Queen Anne’s County continues to receive additional federal funding for all-hazards medical countermeasure distribution and dispensing planning and preparedness.
Forty people were tested Wednesday at the Chesapeake College drive-thru site, said Beth Malasky, county public information officer. The site will be closed Friday for Good Friday.
Testing will resume Monday, April 13. The site is regularly open from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for patients with a doctor’s referral for a test.
A COIVD-19 information section has been added to the county website, www.qac.org, that includes the total number of positive cases, the number hospitalized and if anyone has died.
While the county site shows no deaths, Ronnie Estes, 73, of Stevensville, died April 2 at Chesapeake Future Care skilled nursing facility in Arnold of complications of COVID-19. She was counted as an Anne Arundel County patient.
“The majority of Queen Anne’s County cases have not had travel history or a known connection with another positive case,” Malasky said previously. “This means that there is community spread of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County. With community spread, everyone is at some risk for COVID-19, and everyone is expected to stay at home as much as possible and take precautions.”
While some jurisdictions, like Caroline County, have announced they are no longer doing contact tracing, that is not the case in Queen Anne’s County, Malasky said.
When a positive test is received, the health department will conduct an investigation and known contacts will be notified of their possible exposure and instructed to self-quarantine.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease of the lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. COVID-19 is spread by contact with an infected person, usually through coughing and sneezing or between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). It is also possible that a person can become infected by touching a surface or an object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes. COVID-19 is a new virus in humans; most people have little or no immunity.
All residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your doctor. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms.
The first COVID-19 death on the Mid-Shore was reported this past weekend in Talbot County.
In a news release, Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said the loss “is very significant for our community.
“This individual was in her 40s with significant co-morbidities. Fortunately, the deceased had no contact with her co-workers prior to her symptomatic period because of her chronic conditions, and her family members have been isolated since the hospitalization and are being monitored for symptoms.”
Although officials did not release the name of the woman who died, family and friends of Tammy Rishel-Lopez announced her death on Facebook.
Her brother Bryon Leach posted a Facebook message about his sister’s death, writing “Tammy Rishel-Lopez, I love you and miss you so much.”
Rishel-Lopez was the mother of three children, Tav, Alicia and Jessica. She was a graduate of Easton High School.
“This death is consistent with what we know about this disease,” Wadley said. “We have warned that people over 65 years of age and younger persons with chronic conditions are at a higher risk of a severe infection and death with COVID 19 infections.”
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 443-262-9900.
Queen Anne’s County has set up an information line for questions about county departments and services during COVID-19. This line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 443-786-9529.
Reporter Candice Spector also contributed to this article.