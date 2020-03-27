QUEENSTOWN — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Parks and Recreation urges residents and visitors to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community. If you go to a park or trail to exercise, please use common sense and caution. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when outside. Do not gather in groups of more than 10. Do not participate in any team and contact sports, such as basketball, football, softball and soccer. Cookouts are not permitted in county parks, until further notice. Avoid touching surfaces including playground equipment, benches, and other sports equipment that are handled by others.
Be smart. Do your part!
Queen Anne's County parks are remaining open for passive recreation. Some examples of passive recreation include:
Walking or running
Bird watching
Kayaking
The following parks facilities remain open for day use:
Trails
Marinas
Boat ramps
The following parks facilities and programs are closed until further notice:
Blue Heron Golf Course and Driving Range
All athletic fields including artificial turf fields
Playgrounds (including school sites)
All recreation programs
The following activities are not permitted in our parks until further notice:
Team and contact sports
Cookouts
Gathering in groups of 10 or more
All county residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your primary care physician. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms. If you have sick family members recovering at home please use this link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
If you are unsure if a facility is open contact the Queen Anne’s County Government information line. This line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions about county departments and services during COVID-19. Call 443-786-9529.