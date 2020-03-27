Kayaking

Kayakers enjoy the afternoon on the Corsica River.

 PHOTO BY HANNAH COMBS

QUEENSTOWN — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Parks and Recreation urges residents and visitors to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community. If you go to a park or trail to exercise, please use common sense and caution. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when outside. Do not gather in groups of more than 10. Do not participate in any team and contact sports, such as basketball, football, softball and soccer. Cookouts are not permitted in county parks, until further notice. Avoid touching surfaces including playground equipment, benches, and other sports equipment that are handled by others.

Be smart. Do your part!

Queen Anne's County parks are remaining open for passive recreation. Some examples of passive recreation include:

Walking or running

Bird watching

Kayaking

The following parks facilities remain open for day use:

Trails

Marinas

Boat ramps

The following parks facilities and programs are closed until further notice:

Blue Heron Golf Course and Driving Range

All athletic fields including artificial turf fields

Playgrounds (including school sites)

All recreation programs

The following activities are not permitted in our parks until further notice:

Team and contact sports

Cookouts

Gathering in groups of 10 or more

All county residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your primary care physician. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms. If you have sick family members recovering at home please use this link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

If you are unsure if a facility is open contact the Queen Anne’s County Government information line. This line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions about county departments and services during COVID-19. Call 443-786-9529.