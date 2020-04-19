QA deaths reported by state not showing up in local numbers

STEVENSVILLE — When the Maryland Department of Health listed a Queen Anne’s County death attributed to COVID-19 on the state website Wednesday, April 15, local officials were in the dark as to where the information originated.
At that point, the county had 19 confirmed positive cases, and they were all accounted for. The confusion was compounded Saturday, when a second death attributed to COVID-19 appeared appeared on the state site.
Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola began investigating the first case when it came to his attention Wednesday, contacting state officials to track down the patient’s information. On Friday, the health department said it had discovered the first fatality reported actually was a patient who had tested negative for COVID-19 and whose death was due to natural causes. Somehow, COVID-19 ended up on the patient’s death certificate, even though the patient was negative for the virus.
“The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health is working with the Maryland Department of Vital Statistics to correctly amend the death certificate. Until this process is completed the Maryland COVID-19 Data Dashboard will continue to show one death for Queen Anne’s County,” Beth Malasky, county public information officer, said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Ciotola said no county resident has died of COVID-19 according to his records. As county health officer, Ciotola is notified anytime someone who lives in Queen Anne’s County tests positive for the virus. Then the health department tracks the case, including contact tracing.
The COVID-19 information section on the county website, www.qac.org, includes the total number of positive cases, the number hospitalized, the number released from isolation and if anyone has died.
“What we report every day is the accurate numbers,” Ciotola said.
Saturday morning, a second COVID-19 fatality for Queen Anne’s County showed up on the state website.
“You know we have one that isn’t really a one. We have no idea where the second one came from,” said Scott Haas, director of Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services, in a phone interview Saturday. “We have no idea where the state map got that number.”
It’s not one of the cases identified in the county — those patients and their statuses are all known, whether they have recovered or if they still are self-isolating. No one is hospitalized, and none has died.
“We are investigating it. It’s not showing up in our system,” Haas said.