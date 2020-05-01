QA deaths occurred in nursing homes outside the county

CENTREVILLE — The mystery of the six Queen Anne’s County COVID-19 deaths on the Maryland Department of Health Coronavirus website has been solved.
Queen Anne’s County Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola contacted state officials to learn where their numbers came from and discovered all six were Queen Anne’s County residents who were living in nursing homes in other counties when they were diagnosed and died, said Beth Malasky, county public information officer, Thursday, April 30.
Four deaths were Kent County cases; two were Anne Arundel County cases. In five cases the nursing home patients were tested and identified as positives for those counties, where they contracted the virus. One person's test was negative but incorrectly reported as positive. None of the cases ever showed up in the Queen Anne’s County numbers.
The Queen Anne’s County connection was only revealed at the time the death certificates were issued with the patients’ permanent addresses listed.
While the six patients who died are from Queen Anne's County, since they were never counted in the county’s positive cases and were not living here when they contracted the virus, Ciotola has not included them in the county’s official count.
As of end of day Thursday, the county showed 56 positive cases of COVID-19 with two people hospitalized.
Governor Larry Hogan Wednesday announced an expanded testing strategy and aggressive new actions to address outbreaks of COVID-19 at nursing homes and poultry processing plants in Maryland.
“We are no longer just playing defense — we are going on offense against this virus, attacking from every angle with everything we’ve got,” Hogan said at a press conference. “We are exponentially expanding our testing capacity, enabling us to attack the most acute outbreaks, clusters, and hotspots, including nursing homes, and to provide additional testing for our health care workers and first responders.”
Maryland is launching an expanded testing strategy focused on high-priority outbreaks and clusters, including nursing homes, health care workers, and first responders, as well as community-based testing in areas with higher concentrations of cases, Hogan said.
Outbreaks at Maryland nursing homes currently account for 19% of the state’s total positive cases and 46% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths. Hogan announced the appointment of Col. Eric Allely, the State Surgeon of the Maryland National Guard, to serve as an Emergency Safety and Compliance Officer for nursing homes to ensure that these facilities are complying with state law and safety protocols.
Corsica Hills Center in Centreville is the only county facility listed on the state website. It showed three staff members have tested positive, but none of the residents have been infected as of Thursday.
Hogan and the state health department also issued new directives to protect residents and staff at nursing homes, including:
• Universal testing of all residents and staff at all Maryland nursing homes, regardless of whether they are symptomatic. Nursing homes will be prioritized based on an imminent outbreak or a current rising threat risk, and any staff who test positive will be immediately discharged into isolation.
• Mandatory compliance and cooperation with state strike teams.
• Daily evaluation of residents by a physician, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, or registered nurse.
• The development of surge staffing plans to ensure continuity of care in the event of an outbreak. To aid in this effort, the state is supplementing strike teams with new bridge teams, which will provide emergency clinical staffing to nursing homes that are experiencing a staffing crisis.
◦ Each bridge team is composed of a registered nurse and 5 to 7 aides, sufficient to care for up to 100 skilled nursing home residents per shift.
◦ Maryland bridge teams include 260 registered nurses and aides who are currently under contract with MDH through an arrangement with Allegis and the Maryland Hospital Association.
• Regular informational updates for residents, resident representatives and staff regarding COVID-19 infections.