CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Health Officer Joseph A. Ciotola Jr., M.D., has announced an fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County Sunday, March 29.
The fifth individual that tested positive in Queen Anne’s County is a female in her 50s. This case is considered a community transmission since she did not travel out of the country. She is currently in stable condition and has no underlying health issues, Ciotola said.
On Friday, Ciotola announced the county’s third and fourth cases, a man and a woman, both in their 40s. The first two cases were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s. Only the first patient had traveled out of the country recently.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease of the lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. COVID-19 is spread by contact with an infected person, usually through coughing and sneezing or between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). It is also possible that a person can become infected by touching a surface or an object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes. COVID-19 is a new virus in humans; most people have little or no immunity.
All residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your primary care physician. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms. If you have sick family members recovering at home please use this link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 443-262-9900.
Queen Anne’s County has set up an information line for questions about county departments and services during COVID-19. This line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 443-786-9529.