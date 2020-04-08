You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

Pumpout grants available for 2020 boating season

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the availability of Pumpout Operations and Maintenance grants for the 2020 boating season. This program assists marinas in offering reliable pumpout service to Maryland boaters. Applications are due April 15.

State and federal laws prohibit the discharge of raw sewage from boats. Maryland law requires marinas with more than 50 slips, as well as any new or expanding marina, to have a pumpout station.

Pumpout Operations and Maintenance grants are made available through the federal Clean Vessel Act and state Waterway Improvement Fund, which are both funded by fees and taxes paid by boaters.

Marinas can enroll in the program and find more information online, or by contacting Clean Vessel Act Program Administrator Celeste Anderson at celeste.anderson@maryland.gov.

During the current state of emergency to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, all applications and inquiries should be managed online. Due to mandatory precautions for Maryland state employees, applicants should allow for some additional processing and response time.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business