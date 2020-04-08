Pumpout grants available for 2020 boating season

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the availability of Pumpout Operations and Maintenance grants for the 2020 boating season. This program assists marinas in offering reliable pumpout service to Maryland boaters. Applications are due April 15.
State and federal laws prohibit the discharge of raw sewage from boats. Maryland law requires marinas with more than 50 slips, as well as any new or expanding marina, to have a pumpout station.
Pumpout Operations and Maintenance grants are made available through the federal Clean Vessel Act and state Waterway Improvement Fund, which are both funded by fees and taxes paid by boaters.
Marinas can enroll in the program and find more information online, or by contacting Clean Vessel Act Program Administrator Celeste Anderson at celeste.anderson@maryland.gov.
During the current state of emergency to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, all applications and inquiries should be managed online. Due to mandatory precautions for Maryland state employees, applicants should allow for some additional processing and response time.