Public library, churches and theaters close due to COVID-19

CHESTERTOWN — Amid policy changes instituted on the federal, state and local levels due to COVID-19, Kent County area libraries, theaters, churches and gathering places have closed to the public or canceled events.
Kent County Public Library will be closed to the public through Saturday, March 28.
All KCPL programs have been canceled through Saturday, May 2. Also, all meeting room reservations have been canceled through May 2.
KCPL’s Digital Library resources will remain available and can be accessed at kentcountylibrary.org using a valid library card.
KCPL staff will be available by phone at the Chestertown branch (410-778-3636) to answer questions, provide basic reference services and share updates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the time the library is closed to the public.
Late fees will be waived during the closures and patrons are encouraged to keep materials they have checked out until the library reopens.
For more information or to register, call 410-778-3636 or visit kentcountylibrary.org.
The Kent County Community Center in Worton will be open for administrative business functions only, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The building will be closed on Saturdays.
Sumner Hall is closed. All scheduled activities are canceled until further notice.
Sumner Hall’s concert on March 21 — The Music of Allen Toussaint, featuring Philip Dutton, Ray Anthony, Yvette Hynson and Jerome McKinney — has been postponed. The concert will be rescheduled later in the year.
The board of Sumner Hall can be reached by email and telephone. Project staff and volunteers will continue to work remotely.
For more information, visit garpost25.org. The community will be notified when Sumner Hall re-opens to the public.
First and Christ United Methodist churches will livestream services on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The community can watch “live” at that time or afterward. Both churches will be closed for at least two weeks.
The Food Pantry at Christ Church will remain open for established clients. The shelter remains open at Presbyterian Church — with staff covering shifts instead of volunteers. The shelter will close as planned on March 31 for the season.
All services at Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church — and in all dioceses — are canceled for eight weeks through May 10.
Janes Emmanuel Church in Chestertown will livestream services via Facebook. Partitioners may conference call to participate in the service as well.
Nivek Johnson, who is involved with communications at the church, said the staff are “exploring our communication systems, (and) will be introducing a text message and calling system.”
Bishop W. Francis Malooly has dispensed of the Sunday obligation to attend mass. All diocesan and parish Catholic schools or religious education programs will be closed or canceled for two weeks beginning Monday.
For more information, visit cdow.org/coronavirus.
Kent Cultural Alliance is canceling or postponing its public arts events for the next two weeks, according to a statement from Director John Schratwieser. Info is available by emailing john@kentculture.org or by finding Kent Cultural Alliance on Facebook.
RiverArts has suspended in-person group programs and activities in all location for 30 days, effective immediately. For more information, visit chestertownriverarts.org.
Visit RiverArts’ Facebook page for “30 Days of Art, For All Ages” — free activities that can be completed at home. The first challenge invited artists to make a collage using magazines, junk mail or any other papers depicting “what you love to do by yourself and with your family.”
The Garfield Center is temporarily closing to the public, effective immediately, for a period of at least two weeks until March 29.
Ongoing Chester River Youth Choir rehearsals have been suspended until further notice. The film premiere of “She Wins; Beyond the Bruises” and its discussion, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed to a date still to be determined. The Garfield Improv Night, scheduled for March 24, is canceled. Open Mic Night, scheduled for March 25, is canceled.
Critical business with the Garfield Center will continue during the temporary closure by appointment only.
Staff is available via email: Nic Carter (ncarter@garfield center.org) for music and theatrical programming issues, Paul Cambardella (pcambardella@garfield center.org) for education programming issues and Arnold (sarnold@garfieldcenter.org) for all other issues.
The best resource for further updates is via the Garfield’s website at garfield center.org. There is a link on the website to join the Garfield’s email list for future updates.
Church Hill Theatre will be closed to the public from March 16 to March 29.
Ticket sales through Friday, March 13, will be honored with the use of flex tickets, according to a news release.
The following will be postponed: “The Philadelphia Story” rehearsals and performances and “Into the Woods” rehearsals.
The Church Hill Theatre office is available remotely by email. The telephone line (410-556-6003) will be monitored on a daily basis.
For information related to theatrical programming and tickets, contact Tina Johnson at office@churchhill theatre.org.
For all other information, contact Carmen Renée at execmanager@churchhill theatre.org.