Public health officer talks masks; commissioners ask for detailed infection info

At Tuesday's Charles County Board of Commissioners meeting, Dr. Suzan Lowry, the county health officer, provided commissioners with mandates taken, requiring all citizens to wear face coverings in public businesses, to further prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Lowry said that as of Wednesday, all citizens in Charles County are required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth when entering pharmacies, grocery stores, retail venues or taking public transportation.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued a similar order which takes effect Saturday statewide.
This is due to growing evidence that the virus can be transmitted through normal human conversation, not just through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing.
"I believe it is really important in addition to continuing social distancing to implement these measures," Lowry said. "These are designed to protect the health, welfare and safety of Charles County citizens, as well as those employed by the relevant businesses."
Lowry shared recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing cloth face masks in public settings, particularly those with high community-based transaction. Lowry said that businesses are recommended to limit the number of people in the store, as well as adopt face mask wearing for all employees. Customers in line for the stores are recommended to continue social distancing before entering the store and upon entering.
As of Thursday morning, there were 10,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland, with 392 confirmed deaths. Charles County had 327 of the cases with 13 confirmed deaths, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Commissioners requested additional information regarding the confirmed cases in the county, including breakdowns of cases by zip code and ethnicity. Lowry said that there is a higher proportion of African Americans testing positive, however out of the total tested, 53% of ethnicities are unknown.
Lowry said this could be combated by reaching out to patients who have tested positive and asking them to provide their ethnic background. She said that as of Monday night, the attorney general did not authorize disclosing zip code data for positive cases to the public.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said that based on data from Sunday, 28% of confirmed cases in the county were African American, 17% were white, 1% American Indian and 1% Asian. Stewart suggested additional information regarding statistics of cases, while keeping specific and personal information private.
"I think as an elected board it really would be a good idea if we communicated to the governor's office that our residents are requesting additional information," Stewart said. "I think that folks have really shared that the reason minority groups are having a high impact rate is because of health impairments over time."
Lowry agreed that statistics show there is racial disparity among positive cases and additional measures should be taken to track them among ethnicities.
"I think that it does no harm to say all of the data is not in, and it can only do good for a person with authority to act on that," Lowry said. "I have been talking to my staff on what measures are acceptable to get this information; we've been consulting relevant parties and we will address other disparities."
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) raised the concern of the limited number of testing kits available in the county. Lowry said that 50 test kits were delivered last week and 43 were used, however, she projected that more test kits would be available as time goes on.
"Those leftover kits tell us that I need to get people tested who are not aware that it is available," Lowry said. "The same people should be tested, those who are symptomatic and those who were exposed to it."
Coates said that further public education on wearing and cleaning masks should be required, to which Lowry pointed to the CDC website for more guidance. Coates also asked what type of enforcement would be behind the order, particularly if a citizen entered a business without their face concealed by a mask.
County Attorney Wes Adams said that businesses in the county have the opportunity to deny access to those not properly covered. Adams said he expects the community to comply with the order, however, in the event there was not compliance and the store could not get assistance on its own, businesses would have the opportunity to call the Charles County Sheriff's Office for assistance.
"If someone is just walking generally without a mask, not within grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores, this particular directive may not apply," Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said. "We will try to address and mitigate it in the event we see some type of violation, but the citizens have pretty much conformed to what we have asked them to do."
"I think the idea is to put it into isolated circumstances where someone doesn't comply," Adams said. "We have seen the general public at large working with the commissioners' directives and the health department's directives to bring about these particular safety measures."
Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling (D) requested Lowry provide additional help in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the county. Bowling said that the county has to do everything it can to protect the most vulnerable of the population.
"Just so you know, Dr. Lowry, people are scared. A lot of people who have loved ones in nursing homes are very scared," Bowling said. "I just want them to know we are throwing everything at this problem that we can."
Lowry said that she is fielding daily updates from nursing homes and long-term care facilities on how much protection equipment is needed.
"I have been walking through some of the facilities just to get an idea on how they can rearrange to adapt to any positive cases that come out," Lowry said.
Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly said that the department is handling requests of personal protection equipment from nursing homes and communicating said requests with the MDH. Lilly said the department has asked for the public donation of face masks and have received about 95 so far.
"We are providing them to all first responders so they can have a sense of comfort in wearing them anytime they are in public," Lilly said "That also will go a long way to helping the public understand that this is a needed thing, that they should wear these masks in public to help prevent spreading the disease."
In closing, Lowry said that there is no evidence that points to pets being able to spread COVID-19 to their owners.
"The state is quite aware of the volatility of this situation so they are keeping a pulse on everything," Lowry said.