Providence Christian Academy thanks hospital staff

ELKTON — There's a section inside ChristianaCare Union Hospital where the staff treating patients with COVID-19 go to relax, unwind and get something to eat or drink.
"They don't eat with the other staff," said Caroline Bruce, a dietician who met Charles Eckhart and Hailey Forrester at the North Street entrance Thursday morning to receive 10 pizzas, soft drinks and snacks for those employees.
Bruce said doctors, nurses and other staff treating patients suffering from the highly infectious novel coronavirus will get out of contaminated protective clothing and enjoy the food the school on Blue Ball Road provided.
"Our students wanted to do this," Eckhart said as he handed another box of warm pizza to Forrester.
Attached to each pizza box was a letter from the school thanking the staff for "your continued sacrifice to help keep us healthy and safe."
Forrester, in 4th grade at PCA, said she misses her classmates, school having been closed a month ago by order of Gov. Larry Hogan. However the 9-year-old said she prefers the online learning over traditional classroom instruction.
"But I'd like to do the online at my school with my friends," she said.