Providence Christian Academy thanks hospital staff

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — There's a section inside ChristianaCare Union Hospital where the staff treating patients with COVID-19 go to relax, unwind and get something to eat or drink.

"They don't eat with the other staff," said Caroline Bruce, a dietician who met Charles Eckhart and Hailey Forrester at the North Street entrance Thursday morning to receive 10 pizzas, soft drinks and snacks for those employees.

Bruce said doctors, nurses and other staff treating patients suffering from the highly infectious novel coronavirus will get out of contaminated protective clothing and enjoy the food the school on Blue Ball Road provided.

"Our students wanted to do this," Eckhart said as he handed another box of warm pizza to Forrester.

Attached to each pizza box was a letter from the school thanking the staff for "your continued sacrifice to help keep us healthy and safe."

Forrester, in 4th grade at PCA, said she misses her classmates, school having been closed a month ago by order of Gov. Larry Hogan. However the 9-year-old said she prefers the online learning over traditional classroom instruction.

"But I'd like to do the online at my school with my friends," she said.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business