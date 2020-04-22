Professional sewers needed urgently

CENTREVILLE — A generous donation from an Easton businessman has allowed the five-county mask-making effort to expand to cloth N95 masks for nurses and other health care works, cancer and dialysis patients who must travel for treatments and elderly residents who are receiving home health visits. Coordinator Teri O’Meara of Centreville is urgently seeking professional seamstress volunteers from all over the Mid-Shore to help with the effort.
“Mike Weller, president of Scratch Free Packaging in Easton, has donated N95 fabric, (SpunBond Polypropylene), thousands of yards of medical grade elastic and mask frames,” O’Meara said. His donation comes at a time when personal protective equipment is hard to find and officials warn of widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
“We are currently producing as many as 400 masks per day, and with this donation we will be able to expand production to reach additional groups with some added volunteers,” O’Meara said. “The N95 cloth and masks are more challenging to sew than some of the standard styles we have been producing. We are seeking professionals, such as sail makers, interior designers, boat interior designers, tailors, professional dress designers, professional seamstresses, etc., to assist in the production.”
Volunteers will sew these specific masks from pre-packaged kits according to specification. Each kit will contain enough medical grade elastic, N95 fabric, specific 100% tightly woven, 100% cotton lining and cover fabric and wire for the nose bridge for 10 masks.
“The N95 fabric is very tricky to deal with,” O’Meara said. “I need very experienced professionals to make these masks. It is by kit only so I can account for each one and so quality assurance and consistency can be maintained.”
Professional, industrial grade sewing machines are helpful but not required.
Kits are carefully tracked and completed masks are only made available through request by Mid-Shore county emergency services departments, health departments or other appropriate county agencies.
To get involved, call O’Meara at 410-758-3230.
Editor Angela Price contributed to this article.