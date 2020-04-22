Primary election to be held by mail

CHESTERTOWN — Don't bother calling them "absentee ballots" for this year’s primary.
Maryland voters in this year's primary will be casting their ballots almost exclusively by mail as a health precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a 2020 Presidential Primary Guide issued April 18 by the Maryland State Board of Elections, the June 2 election will be conducted by mail. Each county and Baltimore City are still to maintain at least one in-person voting location for those who cannot cast their ballot by mail.
"The Maryland State Board of Elections is committed to educating voters on the changes made to election procedures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. These changes are made to ensure voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote while also safeguarding the public’s health during this pandemic," the guide states.
The difference between an election conducted via mail and absentee ballot is a voter must request an absentee ballot. Not so with this year's primary. Voters can expect to receive their ballots in the mail next month.
"To reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, voters are strongly encouraged to vote by mail. The State Board of Elections will mail ballots to all eligible voters. No postage is needed to return your ballot — you will get a postage paid return envelope with your ballot," the guide states.
Ballots must be returned postmarked on or before June 2 to be counted in the primary.
"Free and fair elections are the very foundation of American democracy. And our ultimate goal must be to do everything possible to ensure that the voice of every Marylander is heard in a safe and secure manner," said Gov. Larry Hogan at an April 10 news conference announcing the move to vote by mail.
For most voters, no additional identification verification will be needed to cast a mail-in ballot, according to the election guide.
"If you are a registered voter and voted before, no identification is required to receive or submit a ballot by mail. A very small number of newly registered voters may need to provide ID with their voted ballots. If you have to provide ID, there will be instructions with your ballot," the guide states.
Those who cannot vote by mail will still be able to make their voice heard by casting a ballot at the polls. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 2. Kent County's polling location will be the Kent County Public Library's main branch, 408 High St., Chestertown.
There is no early in-person voting for this year's primary.
Another option is for voters to drop off their ballots at the Kent County Board of Elections office, 135 Dixon Drive, Chestertown. Ballots may be dropped off between May 21 and 8 p.m. June 2.
"Make sure your oath is signed or your ballot will not count," the Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters.
The primary guide states that those who are not sure of their voter status can check their registration information at www.elections.maryland.gov. Click "Look up your Voter Info." Registration also can be checked by calling the state office at 1-800-222-8683.
Would-be voters who need to register can do so through the state website. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 27.
May 27 also is the deadline to update voter registration information and party affiliation. Details on that process are available at www.elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration.
Three weeks prior to announcing the move to vote by mail, Hogan, a Republican, issued a proclamation pushing the primary from April 28 to June 2.
"The State Board of Elections was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to conduct the primary election in a way to preserves the integrity of the Democratic process in our state whole also protecting public health," Hogan said at the April 10 news conference.
He said after careful consideration, state board members decided to conduct the June 2 primary through mail-in ballots, a move he ratified via proclamation.
"We are joining them in strongly urging every Marylander who can vote by mail to cast their ballot by mail," Hogan said, noting that in-person polling places are needed for a "small number of exceptions" such as those with no fixed address and voters with special needs. "We want to stress that in these rare cases where people must vote in person, significant social distancing practices must be implemented by the state and local election board officials."
President Donald Trump and other Republicans have voiced concerns about the security of voting by mail.
"Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country, because they’re cheaters," Trump said at a press briefing April 7. "They’re fraudulent in many cases."
He reiterated those concerns again in a tweet April 11.
"Mail in ballots substantially increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!" Trump tweeted.
The Kent County Republican Central Committee declined to make a statement regarding voting by mail for this year's primary.
The Kent County Democratic Central Committee said concern about voter fraud with mail in ballots is a non-issue.
"We have been voting by mail, with the use of absentee ballots, for decades and encountered no problems in Maryland with this well instituted practice," Chairman Pamela White, Vice Chairman John Carroll and Treasurer Erik Gulbrandsen said in a statement.
In their statement, the Democratic central committee leadership spoke about the need to ensure access for all registered voters in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Mail-in ballots are the solution. This gives us the chance to vote while remaining at home, where we all should be, until the pandemic eases, testing is readily available and it is safe to resume full activities. Since the state will mail ballots to all eligible voters, we can fill the ballots out and return them safely by mail," they said.
On the ballot in this year's primary are the president of the United States, Maryland's eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and delegates for the Democratic and Republican national conventions.
Kent County has two school board seats up for grabs, but only two candidates running in a nonpartisan race. That makes incumbent Joe Goetz and challenger Francoise Sullivan the presumptive winners, as longtime member Bryan Williams opted not to seek another term.