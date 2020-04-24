Port Deposit budget being crafted with COVID-19 in mind

PORT DEPOSIT — With the loss of highway user revenue, video lottery grants, boat launch fees and other sources of income, Perryville's mayor and town council are working on crafting a Fiscal 2021 budget with lots of variables and unknowns.
"With the state highway user revenue, less gas use equals less dollars," said Ted Sookiasian, Port Deposit's director of finance.
"It's the same with less state aid for police protection."
Budget amendments to come
Stay-at-home orders and other characteristics of the pandemic are wreaking havoc on global and local economies. Loss of income at every level, coupled with an enormous increase in aid disbursements, will mean tight budgets in the towns of Cecil County.
At the Tuesday night town meeting, Sookiasian suggested that the elected body be very flexible with its plans and the numbers.
"Go with what we know, and do budget amendments as it comes," he said.
In the draft is a 5% pay increase for the town's six employees, which Sookiasian said is a number he chose, but can be frozen.
"We may need those funds for something else, but I wanted to keep it in play," he said.
Sookiasian told the board that a new contract with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office for police protection in town has not been received.
"Our legal fees are higher and IT is difficult to budget because it's based on having a problem with our computers," he said.
Property taxes
Port Deposit has a May 5 hearing planned to decide on the property tax rate and the constant yield. Thanks to a drop in property values, the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation is suggesting the mayor and council could charge .5472 cents per $100 of assessed value to maintain its current revenue stream. That represents a slight increase from the current tax year in which the town did use the constant yield tax rate of .546.
Volunteer fire company donations
One issue that garnered the attention of the council was the request to increase the town's donation to Water Witch Fire Company, the volunteer fire and ambulance service serving Port Deposit and surrounding communities.
Councilman Bob Kuhs pointed out that Water Witch has three houses, but only one is in the town limits. While acknowledging that Mayor Wayne Tome is an active member of Water Witch, Kuhs told his fellow council members he was not agreeable to the suggested increase from $15,000 to $27,000.
"It's quite a nut for us to crack to increase that by 80% when we are looking at other cuts," Kuhs said, calling the increase irresponsible.
Tome explained that there is some equipment used to respond to emergencies in town which cannot fit in the historic North Main Street fire house.
"The ladder truck doesn't fit in town," Tome said. "We can't handle a dwelling fire without mutual aid."
According to the mayor, the operating budget for the fire company is double that of the town. He added that while he agreed that two of the stations are not in town, when a call is received — it is those out of town limits members who respond.
Pointing also to the loss of financial support from Port Deposit VFW Post 8185, since it had to close in mid-March by Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order, Kuhs suggested that the outlying communities also served by Water Witch should pitch in and help.
"Instead of being in the budget, where we may have to amend it, might I suggest if we want to, make a one time additional donation from our money market account," he said.
Tom Alexander, commander of the VFW Post, said the veterans typically make a sizable contribution to the town, averaging $175,000 per year.
"Right now there's no funds coming in," Alexander said of the VFW group that usually is very busy with different events and regular visits. "There's nothing coming in except bills."
He's not sure how long the Jerry Skrivanek Post can last without its revenue stream.
Casino revenue losses
Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, informed the board that the Cecil County Local Impact grants, derived from the county's share of revenue from Hollywood Casino in Perryville, would not be made available to towns this year. The casino was also closed by the executive order, meaning less funds coming for the VLT grant program. Because of that Rinkerman said only non-profit organizations are eligible this cycle.
Outlining the mayor's proposed budget for council consideration, Sookiasian said the plan also includes an expected 7.3% increase in health insurance costs, roof repairs for town hall and $6,000 for a piece of equipment requested by the Department of Public Works.
"We could use the fund balance to balance the budget," Sookiasian suggested.