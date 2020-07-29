Pirates and Wenches goes virtual this year

ROCK HALL — While much of this year’s Pirates and Wenches Fantasy Weekend has been “lost at sea” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some of the festival classics have been moved to a virtual format.
“It is with heavy hearts that the organizers of this year’s Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Fantasy Weekend have sadly decided to cancel the event for 2020,” the festival’s website states. “The decision was a difficult one, but was made in the best interest of festival goers, volunteers and the community at large.”
Pirates and Wenches, in its virtual format, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 including a virtual costume contest, decorated ship contest and past photo contest. There also will be a house decorating contest with a deadline of Aug. 12 to participate.
The virtual costume contest will be held via the video conferencing site Zoom. For more information, find Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches on Facebook.
To participate in the decorated ship contest, contact your marina to register a boat by noon Aug. 14.
Those wishing to compete for the best decorated house depicting what happens when pirates come ashore email jacqmchugh@rocketmail.com by Aug. 12 to be entered. The contest is open to those with a 21661 zip code.
A limited supply of T-shirts is available for purchase at the Hickory Stick or online at bonfire.com/store/rockhallpiratesandwenches.
For the past photo contest, submit pictures to the festival’s Facebook page. One winner will receive a festival T-shirt.
According to the festival’s website, planning is already underway for pirates and wenches to come back to port Aug. 13-15, 2021.