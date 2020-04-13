Perryville voters urged to use absentee ballot

PERRYVILLE — It's not just the presidential election that is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as towns also struggle with how to conduct municipal balloting in this era of social distancing and stay at home orders.
The state-mandated quarantine came too late for Perryville to reinvent its May 13 election in which the more than 2,861 voters will choose two town commissioners. Robert Taylor will seek his first re-election while Tim Snelling, appointed to complete Ray Ryan III's term, will have his first run at election along with Timothy Myers.
This would have also been the election for mayor, however the board voted in January to move from a two-year to a three-year term and added a year to the mayoral seat to reset the election cycle.
In May 2021, voters will only decide on the mayor. Winners of the upcoming contest will serve until 2023. The remaining two commissioner seats will be decided in 2022.
Denise Breder, town administrator, said the election will be held in town hall as usual, but with strict guidelines in place.
"We'll separate the (election) judges ... and provide gloves and masks and hand sanitizer," Breder said Monday. "And we'll limit the number of people in the room."
With three election judges, a town official and the personnel for the company providing the electronic voting machines, it leaves little wiggle room for voters in the current regulations limiting gatherings to less than 10. So Breder said there's a campaign underway to encourage absentee balloting.
"We're going to keep hammering that away up to the day before," Breder said. Registered voters can call town hall at 410-642-6066 and request the paper ballot, or go to the town website and fill out the form at perryvillemd.org and email it to town hall.
Those who venture to the polls May 13 will be split at 6-foot intervals during their wait in line in accordance with CDC regulations for social distancing.
"And we'll sanitize the booth as much as we can," Breder noted. Weather permitting the doors may be propped open to remove another source of contamination from the virus that can live for 2 to 3 days on stainless steel.
Breder said returning to the ballot box, which was last used in 2007, was not an option either.
"It would be really dangerous for the election judges to touch all that paper," she said. The novel coronavirus can survive up to 24 hours on a cardboard box. However she noted that gloves and masks will be worn when the absentees are counted.