You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

featured top story

Over $5,000 worth of supplies donated to veteran's home

  • By MADISON BATEMAN mbateman@somdnews.com
State pulls supplies together for veterans home

Del. Charlotte Crutchfield (D-Montgomery), left, and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) stand behind Del. Mike Rogers (D-Anne Arundel) on Monday morning as he asks Ashley Radano, the director of recreational services at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, to accept more than $5,000 worth of supplies collected for the facility.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MADISON BATEMAN

In a statewide initiative to support the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home during the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland officials and residents have gathered over $5,000 worth of supplies for those residing at the home, and donated them Monday morning.

On behalf of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, the Maryland General Assembly Veteran’s Caucus, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Del. Mike Rogers (D-Anne Arundel) spearheaded the effort to collect toiletries for the veterans residing at the assisted-living care facility.

According to a May 1 press release from the state’s black caucus, “These veterans who have honorably served the nation are some of the most vulnerable during this crisis and with protocols in place to limit exposure, they are unable to physically meet with family.”

On Monday, Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), who is also a member of the veterans caucus, said a SignUpGenius page was set up where people could sign up to donate specific items, based on a list provided by the veterans home.

Over the weekend, he and some other members of the veterans caucus and the black caucus drove for a total of 12 hours around the state, picking up the donations, which were left outside peoples’ homes, he said.

“A large portion of the donations are from St. Mary’s County,” Crosby mentioned, adding, the county “really stepped up” during this time of need.

“This is an opportunity to give back to those who gave to us,” Rogers said on Monday before the formal donation. “I’m honored to be here today.”

Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), chair of the black caucus, said on Monday the large pull of supplies demonstrates the “spirit of collaboration at its best” and through the leadership of Rogers, they were able to make a difference.

“I’m totally happy and pleased we were able to help so many people,” he said.

Ashley Radano, director of recreational services at the veterans home, met delegates outside the main entrance of the facility to accept the donations.

“It’s absolutely extraordinary to see the state come together to support the veterans home,” she said, adding the toiletries will be sent to the “commander’s closet” within the facility, where veterans home residents can get what they need, when they need it, at no cost.

Twitter: @MadisonEntNews

Twitter: @MadisonEntNews

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business