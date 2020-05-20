Outdoor internet access added at four schools

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools has added outdoor internet access points facing the main parking lots at Sudlersville Middle, Church Hill Elementary, Queen Anne’s County High and Grasonville Elementary schools. Students and school system employees can connect to the wireless network using their QACPS devices from the four school parking lots. QACPS student devices were programmed to automatically connect to the “MAC” Wi-Fi once they are within range of the new outdoor wireless access points.
“I want to thank our technology professionals, students, and staff for their commitment to learning during this challenging time,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Andrea M. Kane. “We will continue collaborating to increase access to remote learning and plan for a successful transition back to school in the fall regardless of whether we are at home, in our school buildings, or a blended program. We will continue delivering high-quality education for all students.”
Last month, QACPS purchased 100 mobile hotspots to increase connectivity for teachers and students who previously had no access to the internet at home for remote learning. The school system is working to support students throughout the county where internet access is unavailable or unreliable.
On May 6, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen B. Salmon announced all Maryland public school buildings would remain closed for the rest of the academic year while teaching and learning continue remotely. QACPS launched its continuity of learning plan on April 1 with print and digital resources. Counselors, paraprofessionals and support personnel have been supporting student learning and connecting with families via phone calls and online regularly.
Special educators rescheduled Individualized Distance Learning Plan meetings missed due to the initial school closure and developed IEPs to meet students’ needs. English Language Learner services have been provided with print materials and online to the extent possible. More information on the QACPS Continuity of Learning Plan is available on the QACPS website.