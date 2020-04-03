Off-peak daytime, nighttime bridge work planned

SANDY POINT — With Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency and stay-at-home order in place, the Maryland Transportation Authority is leveraging extended off-peak periods from the currently reduced traffic volumes to expedite ongoing projects, inspections, and routine maintenance at the Bay Bridge while minimizing impacts to our customers.
In addition, now that the westbound right lane rehabilitation is finished more than a year ahead of schedule, the MDTA is able to return to regular, cyclical maintenance, repair and inspection schedules that are more familiar to motorists.
Drivers should expect single-lane closures on or approaching the Bay Bridge during daytime, off-peak hours as needed for ongoing projects, regular maintenance and facility inspections.
Examples of the multiple ongoing projects include annual regulatory bridge inspections, work to bring all- electronic tolling to the bridge by this summer, and a separate project to install an automated gate system along westbound U.S. Route 50 on the Eastern Shore that will allow maintenance crews to implement and remove two-way traffic operations at the bridge more safely and quickly.
Drivers should also expect off-peak overnight single-lane, double-lane or full-bridge closures of either span for preservation/maintenance work. Two-way traffic will operate on the open bridge span during full bridge closures.
For example, while the right lane is now reopened, some remaining work will occur on the westbound span center and left lanes during overnight or daytime off-peak hours, including deck sealing, steel railing replacement and deck/joint repairs and replacements. Motorists should expect some periods when steel plates will be placed in the center and left lanes.
All work will be performed weather and traffic volumes permitting. The MDTA urges motorists to drive with caution and obey all traffic-control devices and lane-control signals. Headlights are required at all times on the bridge. Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes.