Non-counted residents shift federal aid, including outbreak supplies

ELKTON — As the Census 2020 team in Cecil County ramps up its efforts to reach every resident, County Manager Jim Massey accentuates the importance of federal aid as a result of the count.
About one-quarter of county residents were not counted in the 2010 Census, with particularly low participation in Elkton. According to calculations by George Washington University, each person in the state of Maryland has $1,821 in federal funds tied to them. Federal funds trickle into state funds, Massey explained.
He related that number to the current health crises facing the country: Coronavirus.
"If we only count three-quarters of the population, we're not going to get the number of dosages we need," Massey said in an for-instance case should medical supplies need to be distributed throughout the country.
Counting the Dollars 2020
George Wasting University, a private school in the Capital, is researching the extent that the U.S. government relies on Census data when distributing funds as well as " impact of the accuracy of the 2020 Census on the fair, equitable distribution of these funds," according to a report from the GW Institute of Public Policy, the group taking on the study.
More than 300 federal programs rely on the Decennial Census. These moneys are distributed on a grand level to states and counties, but also on smaller scales such as cities and directly to households.
The Counting for Dollars project found that in 2016, Maryland received $16,399,153,415 through 55 federal spending programs guided by 2010 Census data. These number were prepared in a 2019 report
In 2015, according to a report published two years prior, the 16 large federal assistance programs that use the last decennial census numbers had obligations of $10,940,423,817. These programs include Medicaid, SNAP, Highway Planning and Construction, the children's health insurance program, special education grants, foster care and more.
Back to that $1,800 figure (being thrown around in county and city meetings when advocating for the Census committee), is based on the 2015 number. GWIPP Professor Andrew Reamer, per a Leadership Conference Education Fund analysis, clarifies that the relationship between state population and federal funding is "not a straight linear" connection. He states:
"The per capita figure allows cross-state comparisons of fiscal reliance on census-guided programs. It does not indicate the amount by which federal funding increases for each additional person counted."
In hoping to receive the most fund possible, Massey has set a goal to bump the 75 percent count from 20 years ago to 80 percent.
The Census Committee is reaching out to community leaders and community service professionals to reach the "hard to count" population.
It is important to remember that it is illegal for Census data to be shared with any other entity, this includes ICE, the FBI, family members, etc.
When responding to the Census — which is identified by the "United States Census 2020" in the top corner — fill it out based on where you reside as of April 1 and who was born by that date.
It is a nine-question form that can be mailed in or done online.
