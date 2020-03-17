The Newark Senior Center is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The closure took effect Tuesday as the number of Delaware cases grew.
“It’s best everyone does stay home,” Executive Director Carla Grygiel said.
However, the senior center is continuing to run its Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to homebound seniors. Grygiel is asking volunteers to practice social distancing by placing meals outside a senior’s door or asking the senior to back up and placing the meal inside.
“As volunteers, we don’t want to be bringing something into their homes unknowingly,” she said.
She said people from the community have already stepped up to help supplement existing Meals on Wheels volunteers.
She encouraged anyone who needs help or wants to volunteer to contact the United Way’s helpline by dialing 211 or visiting www.delaware211.org.