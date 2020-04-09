Newark’s first responders take precautions to stay safe during coronavirus outbreak

For first responders, social distancing isn’t often a feasible option. There are still patients to treat and take to the hospital, there are still fires to fight, and there are still criminals to arrest.
However, Newark’s emergency medical technicians, firefighters and police officers say they are taking steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus while continuing to do their jobs.
“We’re doing our best,” said Drew Bowerson, chief of Aetna, Hose Hook and Ladder Company. “Our motto, Service for Others, is still in full force. It will just look a little different when we show up.”
Aetna has provided its EMTs with personal protective equipment, like N95 respirator masks, face shields, gloves, booties, hairnets, eye protection and disposable gowns.
“We’re making sure we’re all protected,” Bowerson said.
Under their new policy for the coronavirus crisis, EMTs wear masks and gloves on every call. For calls involving nursing homes or patients with COVID-19 symptoms, they don full protective gear.
“We also limit the potential of spread by putting masks on patients,” Deputy Chief Jeff Sands said.
Aetna stocked up on masks and other protective gear before the outbreak reached Delaware, and local businesses donated additional equipment.
“Right now, we’re standing ok, but our supplies will dwindle,” Bowerson said, noting there are shortages elsewhere in the country.
EMTs decontaminate the ambulance after each patient, and they are also encouraged to shower and change their clothes if they are potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
To account for the time it takes to clean, the department has started staffing an additional ambulance.
When the outbreak first began, Aetna saw a spike in EMS calls, but call volume has since returned to normal, Bowerson said.
Aetna is also taking steps to limit the number of people who could potentially be exposed during a call. While the department is still sending the same amount of firefighters to calls, for minor incidents like automatic fire alarms, some firefighters are staying in the truck unless needed.
Acknowledging that the coronavirus crisis can take a toll on first responders, supervisors are trying to keep the lines of communication open.
“We’re doing our best to help those crews,” Sands said. “We’re taking a lot of initiative and checking in on everyone.”
Bowerson said Aetna is limiting fire stations to essential personnel and asking members of the public not to come to the stations. He also reminded people not to call 911 seeking an ambulance ride to get tested for COVID-19. Instead, those who think they might have been exposed to the virus should contact their physician.
Meanwhile, at the Newark Police Department, officers are taking extra precautions as well.
Each officer was given personal protective equipment and was instructed to ask people they encounter about possible symptoms of COVID-19, Lt. Andrew Rubin said. When possible, officers are keeping a safe distance from anyone who could be infected, though Rubin acknowledged that’s not always possible.
NPD canceled its daily roll call meetings to avoid officers congregating in the police station and instead provides information to officers through the computer system. All scheduled vacations for police officers and dispatchers have been canceled, as has all training.
Certain calls that are not in-progress, such as minor thefts and fraud, are now handled over the phone.
“The public is pretty understanding of the need for us to keep our employees safe,” Rubin said.
The police station at 220 S. Main St. remains open 24/7, though the records window is closed. People who come to the station needing emergency assistance can pick up a phone in the lobby and speak to a dispatcher – the same procedure that has always been in place at night and on weekends.
“We want to make it clear to the public we are not closed,” Rubin said.
He said officers from specialized units like traffic and special operations were temporarily reassigned to the uniform patrol division. Each shift has more officers, but they stagger when they report to work so that if one officer contracts COVID-19, the entire shift is not exposed.
Administrative officers and command staff are rotating days at the police station, so that each day, some are in the office and some are working from home.
In a report to city council, Chief Paul Tiernan addressed questions about why those officers aren’t working from home every day.
“The most important reason is, we are asking our patrol officers, detectives, and special assignment officers to work in uniform and respond to calls of assistance from the public,” Tiernan said. “The officers encounter a wide variety of people, in a wide variety of situations, and sometime have no choice but to come in physical contact with individuals. As public safety officers and first responders, I do not think it is reasonable to ask these officers to put themselves and their families in harms way each day and then tell them, if they need assistance from the chief of police, deputy chiefs, captain or lieutenants, to contact us at home because that’s where we are working from.”
Rubin said the department has stayed busy, though statistics do show that crime activity has decreased during the coronavirus shutdown. During the first two full weeks of the crisis, from March 15-28, the total number of calls dropped 37 percent compared to the same time period in 2019.
With fewer cars on the road, automobile crashes decreased by more than half. Traffic summonses plummeted as well, with only 25 tickets handed out during those two weeks, compared to 563 in the same time period last year.
"The result is likely a combination of far fewer cars on the road and traffic unit officers being re-assigned to patrol duties," Rubin said.