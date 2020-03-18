Newark Natural Foods alerted customers Wednesday that someone who tested positive for coronavirus was in the store two days last week.
The person, who officials said is not a staff member, was at the store from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 and from noon to 2 p.m. March 12.
“The capacity of the individual’s visit makes it unlikely that they were in close contact as defined by the CDC with any of our customers,” store officials said in a statement, without elaborating.
The store in Newark Shopping Center learned of the positive test Tuesday evening and closed down for two days while a commercial cleaning company disinfects the entire store. Officials plan to reopen Friday.
Prior to the temporary closure, the store suspended dine-in service in its café, closed down the salad bar and hot bar and canceled events in its community room. It also installed a hand-washing station just outside the main entrance.