New business offers free class to manage stress, worry

Happy YOUniversity

ANNAPOLIS — Annapolis start-up Happy YOUniversity, an online program designed to teach people how to live an intentional and positive life using the tools of positive psychology, announced the launch of its newest class, Morning Thrive, on Friday.

Morning Thrive is a free, on-line, 15-minute morning boost sharing the tools of positive psychology to help others thrive through the stress of the global pandemic and the quarantine. Morning Thrive is offered Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8 a.m. Each “morning boost” will cover a different topic to help people cope. Topics include mindfulness, triggers, relationships, gratitude, mind chatter, self-care, growth mindset and curiosity.

Anyone interested in attending the free zoom meeting can register here: https://higheraltitudecoaching.as.me/morningthrive. Recordings of the class will be sent to all registrants.

“During the time of Covid 19 we wanted to find a way to help others that would be bite-sized and accessible to help people start their day on the bright side,” said Happy YOUniversity Co-Owner and Life Coach Sara Corckran.

“Mental health is especially important now when we are isolated and facing new challenges every day. Morning Thrive provides action oriented ways to focus on the positive and help their families and loved ones do the same. It feels right to do what we can in this trying time. There has never been a more important time to take care of our mental and physical health,” added Happy YOUniversity Co-Owner and Positive Psychology Practitioner Erin Baldecchi.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business