Neighboring counties provide more laptops than St. Mary’s

Some St. Mary’s students are still without laptops as distribution continues in the school system and teachers, students and parents adjust to virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Neighboring counties have already prepared and passed out many more laptops than St. Mary’s public schools have.
Students have entered the seventh week of school closures after state leaders announced earlier this month that the closures will extend to at least May 15. In the past couple weeks, about 1,000 laptops have been configured to be handed to St. Mary’s students and teachers. Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said St. Mary’s has given out 450 laptops so far. There are 17,999 students in the county.
“Everyone is doing everything they can,” Bailey said Tuesday, adding that staff is making sure students are receiving the services they need.
Today’s school board meeting agenda consists of a presentation about the CARES Act, federal legislation that was passed to provide St. Mary’s nearly $3 million to spend on hotspots and laptops.
Charles County’s school system, with 27,108 students, reported preparing over 4,000 laptops for students. On the last day schools were open, students received an informal survey that found 2,000 students did not have a laptop at home. However, they believe that number to be higher.
The Charles school system is also providing printed packets and Chromebooks to anyone who needs one, although internet access remains a problem for some.
Many students in Calvert County’s school system, which serves nearly 16,000 students, 2,000 less than St. Mary’s, already had laptops before the pandemic happened. The program “one-to-one” provides laptops to students in grades 3 through 8, Cathy Page, Calvert’s public information officer, said.
Page said in addition to those with devices, the county distributed over 7,000 laptops to other grade levels. And they developed a process for it.
The IT department created a help desk for families to call or email for a laptop request or to report any technical difficulties with a device. Page said the help desk has been open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. since April 1 and it averages about 600 calls and emails a week.
Page said everyone who asked for a laptop received one. As for internet, Page said information was sent to parents about Comcast and Verizon plans and hotspot options. They also provided paper assignments to students who need them and, like St. Mary’s, moved hotspots to reach some school parking lots.
High school laptop distribution is almost complete in St. Mary’s County. Kim Summers, principal of Chopticon High School, said they were given 100 laptops.
“We set up a day for students who needed laptops to come to CHS and we delivered them curbside following social distancing guidelines. We distributed less than 50,” she said in an email. She later added, “Distribution has ended, but we will certainly accommodate additional requests if there is a need.”
Jill Mills, principal of Leonardtown High School, said they were given 100 laptops, and students requested and received 33 laptops. Like Summers, Mills said they are able to provide a laptop if a student requests one.
Jake Heibel, principal of Great Mills, said last week they targeted roughly 130 students to receive laptops. However, about 175 kids requested that they needed one. The Great Mills staff passed out half of the laptops last Wednesday, and this week, Heibel said they have 50 laptops left.
Bailey noted that laptop distribution starts with the high schoolers and works its way down. She added that middle schools are compiling list of students who need devices. Schools have been closed to students since March 16.
School board member Jim Davis said he hasn’t heard much discussions about the need for laptops personally, but he “wholeheartedly supports that all students have access to the internet system.”
Twitter: @KristenEntNews