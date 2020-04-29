MOYC Poster Contest winners announced

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Early Childhood Committee received more than 300 entries in its 2020 Month of the Young Child Poster Contest.
The contest was for children, ages 2 to 8, competing in two divisions: age 2 through pre-kindergarten and kindergarten through second grade. Participants were asked to complete the following sentence: “My favorite outdoor activity is ...” and draw a picture to illustrate their answer.
Dominic Ruiz of Centreville, age 8, was the winner in the older division. He wrote: “My favorite outdoor activity is fishing” and accompanied it with a colorful and detailed drawing of a boy on a dock catching a fish.
Dominic is a second-grader at Centreville Elementary. His poster was chosen from among 208 entries in the kindergarten through second grade category.
Dominic’s mother Karina Mirelis said, “He loves to fish.”
She said his sister Lilian, age 11, helped Dominic come up with idea for his poster. Dominic and his dad, Saul Ruiz, like to go fishing on the weekends in the summer.
Dominic was “a lot excited” when he got the news. He came home from school and told her, “Mama, I winner,” but his mom wasn’t convinced until she received a congratulatory call from Dominic’s teacher.
With school closed during the coronavirus emergency, Dominic has been enjoying the outdoors when the weather is good. He’s been playing outside, walking and biking, his mom said.
The winner in the younger division was Cassidy Henderson, age 4, who attends Kiddie Academy in Stevensville. She wrote, “My favorite outdoor activity is doing cartwheels!” Her poster shows a girl turning cartwheels in the grass.
There were 109 entries in the age 2 to pre-k category.
Cassidy’s mother Teresa Henderson could not be reached for comment.
Dominic and Cassidy each will receive a $50 gift card from Shore United Bank. Copies of their winning posters will be reproduced and distributed around the county.
The Month of the Young Child celebration and poster winners recognition with the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners, which was scheduled for April 14, had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.
The poster winners will be recognized in the fall, according to Mary Beth Johnson, chairperson of the Early Childhood Committee.