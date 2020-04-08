More than 500 gallons of milk handed out

STEVENSVILLE — A partnership between Lions Club International, First Light for First Responders and Scott Haney, manager of Rams Head Shore House on Kent Island, provided more than 500 gallons of milk for area residents.
Milk has sometimes been hard to find in stores since the COVID-19 state of emergency was declared.
The Lions Club, District 22, of which Kent Island is a part, arranged for the milk donation through a restaurant in Salisbury, said Justin Davis, founder of First Light.
He and volunteers went to pick it up. There were 130 boxes of milk, four gallons in each box, and each box weighed 32 pounds for a total of 4,160 pounds of milk.
John “Tattoos by Johnny” Baltimore and his wife Ashley provided the use of their air conditioned, enclosed trailer.
The first load was moved without pallets, carts or hand trucks. Between loading, transporting and unloading, they moved 8,320 pounds, Davis said.
Haney and Rams Head provided the cooler at the restaurant to store the milk until it could be given out.
Davis delivered gallons to the senior housing complexes in the county that had a central location with a refrigerator where residents could pick it up.
The rest was offered — free — to anyone who could use it. Davis invited residents via Facebook to stop by the rear parking lot at Rams Head from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to pick it up.
People didn’t even have to get out of their cars; volunteers met the vehicles, asked how many and what kinds of milk they wanted and delivered it right to the car.
“Can’t believe we were able to moooooove 520 gallons of milk, but it has all been handed out,” Davis announced at 4:35 p.m. Saturday.
People were grateful for the free milk; many posted their thanks on Facebook.