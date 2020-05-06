More than 100 Cecil families get free food help during pandemic

PERRYVILLE — The parking lot of First Baptist Church was ground zero Friday for two cycles of food delivery to 102 families in Cecil County, each the beneficiary of a $22,500 grant awarded to Youth Empowerment Source.
Waldron Charitable Fund awarded the grant to YES to conduct three targeted food distributions to needy families, especially those who may not have other resources said Beth Creek, executive director of the non-profit agency located on Maffitt Street in Elkton.
The fund made $1 million available in a short grant-funding window in March. In a press release the Boston-based charitable group acknowledged the growing novel coronavirus crisis and its effect on youngsters.
"As more and more schools nationwide close in response to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this initiative will directly fund those who serve critical health needs (both physical and mental), provide nutritional assistance, and support special education for underserved school children," the release read.
With volunteers from groups including Anonymous People Who Give A Damn, Haven Community Church in North East, First Baptist Church in Perryville and the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, families were identified, food was purchased from the Maryland Food Bank and packed into reusable totes and labeled for each house to which it would be delivered.
"I am happy to have this opportunity," said Melanie Wells, a member of APWGAD. The Rising Sun woman helped placed the loaded bags into the trunk of her car.
"I think this is so great," Wells said as she headed for deliveries in Cecilton and Warwick.
Gianluca Santinelli, a chamber board member, was signed up for deliveries in Perryville and North East.
"Beth let me know she needed help," Santinelli said. "I was happy to help.
Chamber board chairman John Hassiepen and his son Michael took a pick-up truck load.
Each family was getting 35- to 40-pounds of food, Creek said. Two bags went to each house and held such staples as spaghetti sauce, chili, fruit cups, and canned meats. Since the food bank was short on cereal she purchased boxes and bags of the kid-friendly breakfast food from BBs in Oxford, Pa. However the food bank also surprised her with cases of 5-pound containers of yogurt, for which there was no storage space left at the church.
"Fortunately the VFW in Elkton said, "Bring it to us," Creek said. It was stored overnight in their walk in cooler.
Creek said The Judy Center in Elkton will get any surplus food.
"They'll make sure it gets to the community," she said.
Creek could not say enough about First Baptist Church in Perryville.
"They just opened their doors to us," Creek said, grateful for the use of the church located along Route 40.
The families will get food again on May 15 and May 30.
"We just walk up, drop it off and keep going," said Kim McKnight, representing Haven Community Church. She had five families getting her delivery in North East.
Youth Empowerment Source, in normal circumstances, supports young people and families, focusing on prevention and education with the goal of a successful adulthood.
"Food is not what YES does," Creek said when she learned the grant had been won. "But right now that's where the need is."
After making several trips from the basement of FBC to bring out the packed bags and the yogurt, Erin Hamson took time to reflect on the efforts not only through YES but so many others in Cecil County, who have made masks, shields, food and more.
"I really feel like the community is finally coming together," said Hamson, who is the Drug Free Cecil Youth Advisory Council leader for YES. She was moved by all the good work being done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Sometimes these bring out the worst in people but more often than not it brings out the best in people," Hamson said. "I've seen so much generosity."